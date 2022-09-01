Environment Canada says online ‘climate police’ reports are false

Environment and Climate Change Canada is responding to online reports that it says falsely accuse the ministry of recruiting climate change officers.

“We are aware of some misleading social media reports that we are creating a new law enforcement function,” the ministry said in a statement. series of tweets on Thursday.

“This is a lie and the record must be corrected.”

The tweets also dealt with claims about changing environmental authorities in Winnipeg.

According to an article published more than a week ago by far-right publication The Counter Signal, the “new” office will have “an arsenal of firearms”, interrogation rooms, “biological labs” and “controlled silence” rooms.

The article included blueprints that marked areas labeled “storage of firearms,” ​​”reconnaissance,” and “controlled silence.”

“Planning to… open a window in [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s Future Plans to Combat Climate Change.

The ministry said in tweets that the floor plans posted on social media are real and that the office is in the process of moving to a new location in Winnipeg.

“But the way the object is described is completely untrue,” the ministry said. “Our law enforcement officers are professional, dedicated and well trained, and we are proud of the work they do every day to protect the environment, wildlife and habitats in Canada.”

The floor plans were made public in July 2021 as part of the renovation services contract process, the ministry said in an email to CBC News.

Enforcement branch dates back to 2008

The article claimed ministry job posting on Indeed.com seeks to recruit “a battalion of climate control officers”.

The ministry’s job posting is titled “Environmental Protection Law Enforcement Officer (Pollution) – Development Program”.

The announcement states that the law enforcement agency of the ministry enforces several laws aimed at protecting the environment and its biodiversity.

“Our compliance responsibilities span more than 60 regulations,” the ministry said in a statement.

In 2015, for example, the ministry fined a construction company in Windsor, Ontario $7,500 for destroying swallow nests and eggs in a jar after being inspected by an environmental authority.

The law enforcement unit has been in existence since 2008, recruiting staff regularly and is in the process of hiring new staff to support the existing workforce, the ministry said in a tweet.

“Our employees enforce many federal environmental laws that prevent pollution and protect Canada’s wildlife and biodiversity,” the ministry said in a statement.

“They are not climate change law enforcement officers. Our environmental officers spend most of their time enforcing laws and regulations that prevent pollution, such as the pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act.”

The UCP candidate picked up the report of the “Climate Police”

According to the announcement, law enforcement officers are required to wear uniforms and carry protective equipment such as bulletproof vests, handcuffs, batons and banned weapons such as pepper spray.

Four days after the article appeared, in an Aug. 27 tweet referring to a job posting, one of seven people vying to become the new leader of the Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) accused Trudeau of hiring “climate change officers “.

“As Prime Minister, we will not allow any federal climate cops to operate in Alberta under the Alberta Sovereignty Act,” Danielle Smith said.

Smith was referring to her flagship campaign proposal, which she claims would give Alberta the power to opt out of federal laws and policies deemed not in the province’s best interests.

Smith’s tweet contained a fake advertisement for “Justin Trudeau’s Climate Police” featuring the bumbling protagonist from Paul Blart: Mall Cop and a list of privileges, including “handcuffs, batons, and weapons”.

(Daniel Smith/Twitter)

The tweet states that the ideal candidate loves Environment Minister Stephen Guilbaud, WEF and Greta.

“WEF” appears to be a reference to the World Economic Forum, an international non-governmental lobbying group that has been the subject of widespread political conspiracy theories. Smith’s campaign team did not clarify whether the reference to “Greta” was intended to refer to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

CBC News also asked Smith’s campaign team if they had responded to the ministry’s tweets.

“As Danielle has repeatedly stated, she will work with the faction to ensure that the Sovereignty Law is drafted in accordance with sound constitutional language and principles,” a campaign spokesman said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada did not confirm to CBC News that his “misleading messages” tweets referred to the Counter Signal article and Smith’s tweet.

Firearms are designed to protect against animals: officially

A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change, who was not authorized to speak about the article on the record, said “base stations” like the one in Winnipeg serve as headquarters for both wildlife conservation officers and for environmental protection officers.

While some wildlife officers may carry licensed shotguns to protect themselves from predatory animals, environmental officers are not armed “in every situation,” he said.

According to the official, firearms storage facilities like the one shown in the blueprint are needed “in case they ever need to seize or confiscate weapons, if they run into hunters or someone who is engaged in illegal activities.”

Laboratories are needed to open game, he added.

“Such facilities already exist across the country,” he said. – There are dozens of them. They have been around for a long time.

Department file officers routinely take witness statements, which require special interrogation rooms, the ministry said in a statement.

“There are also places to safely store samples. Some offices have small enclosed ‘quiet rooms’ used for highly concentrated work and where employees can work non-stop.”