New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The English Premier League released a statement on Thursday offering condolences to the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while others in the sporting community paid tribute to Her Majesty.

“The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II,” the league said. He said through Twitter. “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the Royal Family and everyone around the world who has lost Her Majesty.”

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Thursday. She is 96 years old.

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Live updates

Manchester United, holders of 13 Premier League titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, also issued a statement blacking out their Twitter page in mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: A look at her life as British royalty

“Manchester United shares the grief of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II,” it wrote.

Other Premier League teams, including Manchester City, Arsenal And Tottenham followed suit by blocking their logos on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II meets 13 US presidents from Truman to Biden

“Manchester City wishes to extend its deepest sympathies to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the Sky Blues said. “Her Majesty’s dedication and service was exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss.”

In the boxing community, British boxer Anthony Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, expressed his condolences.

And current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, shared his thoughts and prayers ahead of the official announcement of the Queen’s death.

Wimbledon, an event attended by the Queen during her reign, conveyed their condolences.

Many sports organizations, Such as Formula 1 and NFL UKHe did the same.

The golf community also began to react to the news.

The Queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her home, surrounded by the royal family.

Prince CharlesNow the king who has ascended the throne has issued a statement.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all my family members,” the king said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to a cherished sovereign and much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt by countless people across the country, across the kingdoms and the Commonwealth and around the world. In this time of mourning and change, our knowledge of the widespread respect and deep affection in which my family and I hold the Queen comforted and sustained by.”