Daniel Craig: The Life and Legacy of the Modern Day 007

Daniel Craig is famous for his role as British spy James Bond. However, he appeared opposite Channing Tatum in other popular blockbusters including "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "Logan Lucky".

A young Daniel Craig in his film debut "The Power of One" in 1992.

The identity of the new James Bond was released in 2005. Daniel Craig made his film debut as 007 in the following year's "Casino Royale".

"Spectre," Craig's fourth Bond film, was released in 2015. The film won the 2016 Oscar for "Outstanding Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture, Original Song". Daniel Craig was photographed at the Beijing premiere in 2015.

The English star posed for a "Spectre" photocall in Berlin in 2015. In the film, Craig stars alongside Ralph Fiennes and the villainous Christoph Waltz.

Daniel Craig has starred in five James Bond movies, his last being "No Time to Die" opposite his "Knives Out" co-star Ana de Armas and "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek.

Daniel Craig first married Scottish actress Fiona Loudon in 1992. In 2011, Craig married award-winning actress Rachel Weisz. They got married in New York and only four people were invited to the ceremony.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz starred together in "Dream House" in 2011.

Daniel Craig and ex-wife, Fiona Loudon, have a daughter together, Ella Craig. Ella starred in "As You Like It" at Shakespeare and Company's Roman Garden Theater in 2018. Here's the father-daughter duo at the "No Time to Die" premiere 2021.

Daniel Craig's final 007 film, "No Time to Die," premiered in 2021 and won an Oscar the following year for "Best Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture."