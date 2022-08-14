NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Daniel Craig is famous for his role as British spy James Bond. However, he appeared opposite Channing Tatum in other popular blockbusters including “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “Logan Lucky”. (Getty Images)

  • A young Daniel Craig as Sgt. in 1992
    A young Daniel Craig in his film debut “The Power of One” in 1992. (Getty Images)

  • A young Daniel Craig at a photocall for his first "James Bond" film in 2005.
    The identity of the new James Bond was released in 2005. Daniel Craig made his film debut as 007 in the following year’s “Casino Royale”. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig at the 2015 "Spectre" Beijing premiere.
    “Spectre,” Craig’s fourth Bond film, was released in 2015. The film won the 2016 Oscar for “Outstanding Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture, Original Song”. Daniel Craig was photographed at the Beijing premiere in 2015. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig at the "Spectre" photocall in 2015.
    The English star posed for a “Spectre” photocall in Berlin in 2015. In the film, Craig stars alongside Ralph Fiennes and the villainous Christoph Waltz. (Getty Images)

  • "No Time to Die" stars Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek and others.
    Daniel Craig has starred in five James Bond movies, his last being “No Time to Die” opposite his “Knives Out” co-star Ana de Armas and “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at the 2013 Golden Globes.
    Daniel Craig first married Scottish actress Fiona Loudon in 1992. In 2011, Craig married award-winning actress Rachel Weisz. They got married in New York and only four people were invited to the ceremony. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at the annual Night of Opportunity Gala in 2018.
    Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz starred together in “Dream House” in 2011. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig with his daughter Ella Craig in 2021.
    Daniel Craig and ex-wife, Fiona Loudon, have a daughter together, Ella Craig. Ella starred in “As You Like It” at Shakespeare and Company’s Roman Garden Theater in 2018. Here’s the father-daughter duo at the “No Time to Die” premiere 2021. (Getty Images)

  • Daniel Craig at the James Bond "No Time to Die" World Premiere in London.
    Daniel Craig’s final 007 film, “No Time to Die,” premiered in 2021 and won an Oscar the following year for “Best Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture.” (Getty Images)