England’s tough win over Spain bodes well for Euro 2022

EEngland, who won all three group games 14-0 on aggregate, might have given the impression that tournament football was unequivocal, but the victory over Spain in the quarter-finals showed that this was far from the case. England had to work very hard to stay in the game and had to change tactics to get the better of their opponent, which would be useful in the semi-finals and hopefully in the final.

There is no doubt that Spain are the best team England have ever played and have offered a very different challenge than those seen in victories over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. England needed to put into practice a different game plan to cope with life without the ball. At times I thought they could play within themselves and that doubt crept in, but they got stronger and stronger as a group as the game went on.

Some of the young players have not yet played in major tournaments and the meeting with Spain made them realize how tough this summer will be and what will happen at the World Cup next year. The amount of off-ball work done in the first half suffocated England’s attacking play because the wingers had to go down so deep and the 10s did the same because England couldn’t handle the game as Spain dominated possession. They had to learn on the job. In group games, England were flawless, but they found a really harsh way to beat Spain. Tournaments are not about performances, but about winning and doing work.

It’s good that this group of players passed the test. Ideally England would like to win 3-0 but this shows they need to learn. Adversity helps rally the team; when you have to dig deeper and go to places you’ve never been in a tournament, that’s when the group gets stronger. After the victory, the atmosphere in the dressing room and the camp will be amazing.

For four games, Sarina Wigman has played for the same team and the player on the bench may feel a little alienated, but on Wednesday we saw how important the squad is. This dressing room and the band will feel connected and that is priceless. The great thing about having young, relatively inexperienced replacements like Alessia Russo and Ella Thun is that they have nothing to lose. In games they’ve played before, England were winning, but against Spain they had to make an impact. They are very raw, but they also have no fear and I can see it in the way they play. I’ve seen Rousseau and Thun a lot at Manchester United, but this summer they have raised their level in the England shirt. They have embraced it, they are flying and deserve all the accolades they receive because they have made a huge contribution.

When things didn’t go the way England did, even after the initial changes, they had to resort to plan B. Any plan is implemented to create chaos, and when a team has a player like Millie Bright destroying the penalty area, they should use that in their favor. When I played with Bright, I always felt comfortable knowing that she was in the back protecting the air crosses, so when she moved forward she would cause problems.

Millie Bright (left) personified the fighting spirit of England. Photo: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock

For the goal, Tun Russo and Bright caused chaos, which meant Spain’s defense was more focused on those two and the midfielder popped out because no one was watching her. Teams like Spain do it on the floor, but England’s straight plan B is air supremacy and it worked. In this sport, results are important, so who cares which plan will bring them – A or Z? It shows future opponents that even when things aren’t going well for England, they know how to make a difference. Spain might wonder if they would not have been better off scoring a second goal than trying to hold on.

It was a test not only for the players, but also for the coach. Wigman missed the victory over Northern Ireland due to Covid but showed how a manager on the sidelines can make all the difference. I liked the timing of her replacements. She was straight and did not leave her until the 60th minute; instead, she quickly turned things around when England struggled. I was surprised by a couple of them, but in general I saw that they were the right decisions. Her celebration at the end showed a little more of her personality, what it meant to her and her relationship with the players, which I thought was great to see. Sometimes we see a ruthless, cold, calculating manager, but we saw her warmth and what she meant to her as an England manager.

The home supporters had to endure a nervous time at Brighton while Spain were at the top, but when they fell behind the team, it really made an impact. The crowd had a detrimental effect on Spain, who were blown away by the roar of the equalizer. When Thun scored home, only one team was going to win. I was a little disappointed that Wigman didn’t keep Bright at the top and win him in 90 minutes. I thought they had Spain in a bind, especially with the home crowd behind them.

Experienced teams usually win big tournaments and on Wednesday the England team learned some valuable lessons that should help them succeed both in the short and long term.