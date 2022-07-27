England’s famous victory and the usual politicians bringing her home

POLITICAL CAPITAL

Ten years ago, a summer romance began in the United Kingdom – of course, with himself. A few hints about the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games to the NHS – naturally with more than one patient per bed – and suddenly asceticism and hostile environment disappeared, and structural racism, sexism and classism disappeared with them. In a burst of collective ecstasy, the nation came together to share an unforgettable two weeks of peace, love and unity. And while ticket prices kept real competition out of reach for almost everyone, thankfully, the post-game era of inaccessible housing, deepening poverty, and an ailing healthcare system has become much more democratic.

Hence, it is not surprising that David Cameron came out of hiding after Brexit. trumpet about yourself in social networks dishonors Twitter – and Boris Johnson was there too, congratulations of the British women on the brilliant defeat of Sweden. These two messages, seemingly unrelated, are in fact connected because both feature failed leaders seeking to capitalize on the joys of sport, while at the same time inadvertently avoiding political disasters that are its exact opposite: Cameron’s Brexit referendum. legitimized and exacerbated racial tensions and economic inequality; Johnson has repeatedly championed laws that disproportionately harm women, and his government has thrown out promises to combat sexual harassment and misogyny in the workplace in its flagship employment bill. Therefore, the answer of Liz Truss, Minister for Women and Equality, is much more eloquent, so for the uninitiated I quote it in full:

Think back to your favorite Fiver tumbleweed image. Photo: Vstock/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

All of which goes to show that while the point of football is simple pleasure, its lessons in teamwork, equality and love cannot be ignored. We all owe it to Sarina Wigman’s brilliant team, but if we can’t use their inspiration to make the world a better place, then we probably studied personal protective equipment at Oxford.

But the Lionesses aren’t done yet, the hilarious yet heartbreaking manner of their ultimate defeat is yet to be determined. Their opponents on Sunday will be either the “French” or the “Germans”, both of whom are well prepared to win the title and whose semi-final this evening promises to be jazzy. In classic, time-tested style, France’s coach started the competition by falling out with some of her best players, and although her team started the competition in top form, they were less impressive after losing Marie Antoinette Catoto to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. . Germany, meanwhile, is an extremely capable team: dangerous in attack, have yet to concede a goal in the tournament and have won eight of the last 12 tournaments. Or to put it another way, The Fiver has no idea what’s going to happen next, but is sure that at some point some dubious politician will try to cash in on it.

Germany and France 3-2.

“I am most proud of any English team. Whatever happens in the final now if the girls are not allowed to play football in their gyms [lessons] – just like boys – what do we do? We have to make sure they are able to play…because it will inspire a lot of people” – once again, Ian Wright, Wright is right!

Ian Wright is right (again). Photo: BBC

Treat your ears to double the fun of podcasts: Women’s Football Weekly and your regular Football Weekly on what England will win.

“Can I be the last of 1057 others to ask if the Swedes have turnips?” – Michael Robson (and no one else).

“So pitch invasion, pyrotechnics, object planting and drug use can end up with fans banned from stadiums and reported to the police (yesterday’s Bits and Bobs). Really? Isn’t that all you need to report to the police? Or have they just now been declared illegal in the parallel universe of football stadiums?” — Lee Smith.

“Therefore, the Premier League wants to provide financial support to the Football League, but only if they provide an opportunity for their young players to go on loan. Wasn’t it just like before until they started gathering all the kids in the academy? — Nick Livesey.

Send your emails to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our No Prize Letter of the Day is… Michael Robson.

The FA welcomed the new study, which found compelling evidence that repetitive head-bumping can cause degenerative brain disease, and offered its support in trying to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in people who are still alive.

In what is definitely not a power grab interference and is certainly entirely motivated by altruism, the Premier League wants EFL clubs to commit to developing young British loan talent in a new financial sharing deal.

After an 11-day flight, Lisandro Martinez moved from Ajax to Manchester United for £48.3 million.

Lisandro Martinez strikes his pose. Photo: Manchester United/Getty Images

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn says the club considered using the CR7 to bolster their brand, but the potential impact on real-life football got in the way. “We came to the conclusion that, despite all the gratitude to Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy,” he blabbed.

The latest in a long line of deals we thought were done is actually Gianluca Scamacca, who completes his £35.5m move to West Ham. Meanwhile, Juventus have approached Chelsea about Timo Werner’s sensation.

And Marcus Rashford guest-edited the Beano special, praising the way he “brings all sorts of kids together” and delving into storylines in which he creates “mischief and mayhem alongside iconic characters like Bananamen, Billy Weese and the Bassh Street Children”. Fiver Jr will be in it all.

