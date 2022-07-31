New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chloe Kelly did her best Brandi Chastain impression on Sunday as she scored an extra-time goal to send England to the UEFA European Championship 2-1 over Germany.

England’s Lauren Hemp sends the corner kick into heavy traffic in front of the net. Kelly controlled it and was unable to get past German goalkeeper Merle Fromms on her first touch. But Fromes couldn’t hold onto the ball and Kelly got another kick and the ball went past the goalie.

Britain had to wait a moment for VAR to confirm the goal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After Kelly was confirmed to have put the Lionesses up 2-1 in the Euro final, she took off her shirt and revealed her sports bra in a moment comparable to Chastain’s celebration when she led the US to victory over China at the 1999 Women’s World. the cup

Kelly celebrated with his teammates and insisted on England’s victory.

The US Women’s National Team now prepares for the 2023 World Cup, 2024 Olympics and latest CONCACAF title.

After 90 minutes of play, England and Germany were tied 1-1. Lena Mogul scored for Germany, canceling out Ella Toon’s goal for England.

Toone scored in the 62nd minute after a long pass from Kyra Walsh. She got a past Fromms. Toon scored six minutes into the game. Mughal scored in the 79th minute, beating England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

It was England’s first win in a major tournament. The team finished runners-up at the Euros in 1984 and 2009 and finished third at the World Cup in 2015.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The team also won the Arnold Clarke Cup, organized by the Football Association of England in 2022.