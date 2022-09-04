type here...
England Wigman 'very excited' to take on US at Wembley

Sarina Wigman said it was “absolutely” time to start celebrating England vs USA after her European champions secured their spot at the World Cup next summer with a 2-0 away thrashing of Austria.

England’s friendly match against the world champions at Wembley was dependent on the team’s qualification for the World Cup, but tickets for the upcoming game sold out in less than 24 hours. “I’m very, very excited about this game, but you have to keep it in your mind until you qualify and you never know what’s going to happen,” Wigman said after England’s first game a month after their victory over Germany. to Wembley.

Mission accomplished: England can start planning World Cup 2023 | Louise Taylor

In the next match of the qualifying tournament, the Lionesses will play with Luxembourg. “Of course with our standards we should beat Luxembourg but we don’t think so, we are coming to the first game [against Austria] we want to win, play well and show who we are.”

The manager expressed her pride at how her players, who are still in pre-season, have handled the pressure of playing with the same Austrian starting line-up that faced Germany in the Euro quarter-finals. “At the end of the day, I think I’m very proud of the team,” she said. “It looked so easy, but I think it was very difficult.”

The victory extended Wigman’s tally to 19 wins and two draws in her 21 games for England, while a point at Wiener Neustadt secured first place in Group D and a spot at the following summer’s shows in Australia and New Zealand. Wigman claimed that she definitely hadn’t forgotten what it was like to lose. “Of course you remember losing, but you never get tired of winning,” she chuckled.

‘This tournament inspired Europe’: Sarina Wigman poses for photos with fans in Austria. Photograph: John Walton/PA.

Among the fans were several Austrians supporting England, who asked Wigman for an autograph, and the manager was asked if she made England cool: “I think we made England cool. It used to be cool in England. I think they just like shirts.

“The way we played, the way the tournament was, not only in England, I think there were so many very good games. We wanted to inspire the nation, but I think this tournament has inspired Europe. This is also quite interesting. People come up to us and want our signatures, and they are Austrians.”

