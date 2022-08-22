England striker announces retirement after winning Euro 2022





England and Manchester City striker Ellen White has announced her retirement at the age of 33, saying all her footballing ‘dreams have come true’ thanks to winning Euro 2022. England’s record goalscorer with 52 goals, White earned 113 caps for his country. “It was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I know it’s the right one for me” she said. “This decision has always been one I wanted to make on my own terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and see the next generation shine. Thanks football… pic.twitter.com/WmeDGeX9zT — Ellen White (@ellsbells89) August 22, 2022 “It was a great honor and privilege for me to play this game. In particular, playing for England has been and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on July 31, I won the Euro and became the European champion.” Manchester City said: “Thank you Ellen for everything you have done during your time at City. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future.” The England women’s team tweeted: “The real #lioness legend. Thanks for everything, Ellen.” White trained at Arsenal’s academy but made a name for herself at Chelsea, spending three years in high school before heading to Leeds. After returning to Arsenal, appearances at Notts County, Birmingham and Manchester City followed. Register Gate moving Free weekly newsletter Informative, passionate, entertaining. Sign up for our weekly Women’s Football Review now.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

The Lionesses are determined to capitalize on their success to bring about change at every sporting level and empower girls and women. White urged future England hopefuls to never lose sight of their dreams. “This is for the next generation and maybe the next Lioness: you don’t have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true, just look at me.

“Hard work, dedication, passion and love for what you do is a great recipe. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something or achieve your dream.

“I was once told that I could not play in the youth team and would never play for England. I now retire with 113 caps for England and 52 goals to become European champions.

“Finally, let’s build on the momentum of winning the Euros to make sure every young person in every community has the opportunity to play and feel connected to every football team in England.”

England head coach Sarina Wigman said: “Ellen has given so much to England and we are all so proud of her. I only had the pleasure of working with her last year, but her professionalism, speed of work and ability to finish are world class.

“She has done an amazing job for the team this summer, she is the perfect team player and has helped young players find their way into international football. I already knew she was a great player, but I found an even better person. We will miss her, but I fully understand her decision to take a new direction.”

Sue Campbell, FA director of women’s football, said: “Ellen White will long be remembered as a role model. “It’s not just about her record 52 goals and performance on the pitch, it’s about the standards she’s set and how she carries herself.

“A true leader among women, Ellen White never cared about her – even when she scored decisive goals or gave everything she had, the team always came first. She’s a legend of the modern game.”