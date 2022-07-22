England Stanway hit by ‘surreal’ home support

Georgia Stanway says she feels the country is coming together around England ahead of the Euro 2022 semi-finals next week. Stanway scored the winning goal in England’s quarter-final win over Spain on Wednesday night, a moment she called “the greatest of her career” and said members of the men’s team, which reached the European Championship final last summer, had been contacted to offer support and advice.

England’s thrilling comeback against favorites ahead of the Brighton tournament was watched by 9.1 million viewers, of which 7.6 million watched live on BBC One and another 1.5 million online, according to figures released by the BBC.

Tuesday’s semi-final against Sweden or Belgium could well break the TV audience record for women’s football set when 11.7 million people watched England’s semi-final defeat by the United States at the 2019 World Cup. This was not a purely English phenomenon: in Spain, nearly five million viewers watched the match on the country’s main free-to-air channel, La 1, making it the most watched program in Spain that day.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that next week’s semi-final will be shown on big screens in Trafalgar Square. According to Stanway, who was one of the England players at the tournament, the surge of interest in the team’s progress at Euro 2022 has not gone unnoticed within the team. “It’s pretty surreal,” said the midfielder, who recently joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City. “But we want as many people as possible to participate in our journey, as many people as possible to watch us, support us, believe in us.”

One of the main differences between this and previous tournament campaigns in England has been the strong and vocal support of their male counterparts, with whom the women’s team has developed close ties through the sharing of facilities in St George’s Park. Harry Maguire and Declan Rice tweeted their congratulations after playing in Spain, and Stanway said Rice was one of the players who sent advice to the team on how to negotiate expectations for a major tournament on home soil.

“We just got some messages from Declan Rice and the guys who participated last year. [at Euro 2020],” she said. “They give us advice on how to move forward. They just supported us, wished us to the end, told us that they would come to the next match. We are definitely one nation.”

England’s Ella Thun, pictured against Spain, says their team’s strength beyond the starting XI is an important advantage. Photograph: Stephanie Meek/CameraSport/Getty Images

Ella Thun, who scored the equalizing goal against Spain six minutes before kick-off, stressed the importance of public support and promised that England would put on another show in the semi-final. “Every game we played had an incredible vibe,” she said. “We are so grateful to the fans who support us, whether in the stadium or at home, and we want them to continue to be proud of us. Hopefully we can see everyone sipping beers and enjoying the game.”

Despite all this, the England players will try to stay focused for what for many will be the most important game of their lives. England may have taken the win on Wednesday night, but it was far from a flawless performance, with Spain dominating possession for much of the game and England’s starting four struggling to impress.

Their head coach Sarina Wigman, who has named the same squad in all four of England’s games in the tournament, will be forced to make changes in the semi-final when Alex Greenwood and Alessia Russo challenge Rachel Daly and Ellen White for left back and centre-forward respectively. But Thun, who came on as a second-half substitute against Spain, insisted that England’s bench strength was a major asset. “We are talking about all 23 players, we talked about it from the very beginning,” she said. “When coming on as a substitute, the substitutes know their role and in every game we changed the game for the better.”