England should resist Rousseau’s calls to start a sensation against Sweden

Mmaybe it’s a symptom of the impatient world we live in, but whenever a young talent shows up, it seems almost inevitable that this new star starts every game. In the case of England, this now refers to Alessia Russo after the Manchester United striker’s impressive performances as a substitute in England’s first four games at Euro 2022.

Russo scored a goal against Norway and two against Northern Ireland after coming off the bench. Crucially, she also played a key role in getting fellow substitute Ella Thun to equalize in the quarter-finals against Spain.

‘Best football brain’: England’s Kira Walsh ready to play Read more

Her influence led to the idea of ​​excluding Ellen White from Tuesday’s semi-final against Sweden, but if I were Sarina Wigman, I would definitely resist that temptation. Whyte would have been a centre-forward in my Euro 22 starting lineup every time. It’s no coincidence that she’s become England’s all-time goalscorer and, even if goals haven’t been coming her way lately, she’s still landed in some great positions.

White also plays a vital, if sometimes unsung, role in the Lionesses’ pressing game and is one of Wigman’s leaders on the field. Her movements ask so many questions of the defenders that they invariably remain tense and tired by the time Rousseau and her fellow deputies join the party.

This is not a criticism of Rousseau. She’s an extremely talented 23 year old who I’m sure will replace White as England centre-forward someday, but at the moment the requirement that she play every minute of every game is more like “we want to now , now, now” requires the times we live in than what is best for her or the Lionesses. Playing too many minutes too early doesn’t always improve your long-term international career.

Why shouldn’t everyone just be happy that England has such power in the depths that they now actually have a Plan B and a Plan C? Tournament football is a team game and we should never underestimate the role of players on the bench.

As Russo and Thun proved against Spain, substitutes can change the game. The start of the game, especially in a major tournament, is very different from the start of the game at some point in the second half or even in extra time when the opponents are tired, the game stretches out, and the newcomers can create havoc for the defenders.

England’s Alessia Russo watches as Ella Thun volleys to equalize during the quarter-final victory over Spain at Euro 2022. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

Getting to the semi-finals is a big responsibility. This is a kind of match that requires experienced leaders. They are a relatively young, inexperienced English team, so on Tuesday they will need all of White’s experience, leadership, presence and work ethic on the pitch.

Russo will learn a lot from sitting on the bench and watching all the little things White does, the intelligence of her front pressing, that work ethic, her movements and how the Swedish defenders react to different situations. Then, if the time comes for her to come off the bench and challenge the back line again, she will have a clear understanding of what she needs to do and a better opportunity to capitalize.

One of the most encouraging things about this England team is that they all seem to be on the same wavelength and the players on the bench are very supportive of those on the pitch. There is clearly a strong sense of unity; this group has such a collective trust that they know that everyone can rely on each other. There was a great moment in the quarter-finals when Rachel Daly walked out, probably feeling a bit overwhelmed after struggling at left back. Jill Scott, deputy, hugged her and kissed her lightly on the cheek, demonstrating her emotional intelligence and saying, “You are one of us.”

No matter how managers try to reduce or dilute it, at this stage of the tournament everyone is under pressure, and pressure depends on emotions. The trick is to deal with those internal ups and downs and the big moments that coincidences involve.

Everyone can make mistakes under pressure, but the experience of playing in the semi-finals will help the likes of Whyte, Fran Kirby and Beth Meade on Tuesday. If I were in Wigman’s shoes, who, importantly, made the right changes and tactical adjustments against Spain, I would definitely keep those three plus Lauren Hemp in the attacking end of the starting lineup and leave Toon and Chloe Kelly as potential replacements.

Ellen White controls the ball during England’s 8-0 victory over Norway. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Against Spain, England struggled to take the ball from the back to the front and Kirby and Mead weren’t as powerful as they would have liked, but they were England’s top two players this summer. Kirby is such a smart and cunning football player. My former Chelsea teammate knows how to hunt for space and create chaos by drifting in it and passing between the lines. She pulls defenders out of position and makes them ask, “Should I get out or fall?”

Luckily, I didn’t have to face that dilemma when I accepted Bristol City manager Lauren Smith’s invitation to take over as first team coach – I’m very excited. Likewise, England supporters should feel about Wigman’s varied attacking abilities.