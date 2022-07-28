England rethinks health care for transgender youth

In 2020 employees in Tavistock raised concerns about the clinic’s health care, prompting the NHS to commission Dr Kass, a London-based pediatrician not affiliated with the clinic, to conduct an external review. Her interim report was released in February of this year.

This year, Sweden’s National Health Service determined that gender-responsive care for young people should only be provided in exceptional cases where children have a clear concern about their gender, known as dysphoria. All teens receiving treatment will need to participate in clinical trials to collect more data on side effects and long-term outcomes. Finland took a similar position last year.

“Our position is that we cannot see this as just a rights issue,” Dr. Thomas Linden, director of the country’s National Board of Health and Welfare, said in a February interview. “We need to see patient safety and accuracy in judgment. We have to be really, to some extent, confident that we are treating the right treatment for the right person.”

While these European countries have placed some restrictions on transgender care, their approach is far more lenient than some conservative US states. BUT recent Alabama law made it a crime for doctors to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to minors. In Texas, parents who allow their children to receive gender treatment have been investigated for child abuse. Both states involved in legal battles with civil rights groups.

Some American doctors feared that changing standards in Europe would reinforce the perception that gender-based treatment was dangerous for young people.

“I fear this will be interpreted as another move against providing gender-affirming care to children,” said Dr. Angela Goepferd, medical director of the Gender Health Program at Minnesota Children’s Hospital. They say more services are needed, not less. “That’s our task here.”