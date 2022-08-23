England legend Scott joins Whyte in retirement announcement

Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football after an incredible career that made her the second highest scoring player – male and female – in the history of English football.

The 35-year-old ended his career at a high level by winning Euro 2022 with England this summer, the culmination of his 16-year international career. She made her debut in England in 2006 and played 161 times for her country. Only Farah Williams has more matches, 172.

“I may be saying goodbye to football, but we’re going to make a holiday out of it,” the hugely popular midfielder said in a farewell article. for the players’ tribune. “No sad faces!! We had too much fun to cry.”

The news comes just a day after fellow Euro 2022 winner Ellen White said she would hang up her boots after a successful summer in England, and Scott followed suit. Scott’s decision came as no surprise as the 35-year-old was left without a club after leaving Manchester City.

Scott added: “Maybe it’s because I’m from Sunderland, but two things have always been true about me: I’ve always been stubborn and I’ve always loved football. It’s been in my blood since I was five years old. I saw a bunch of boys playing in the school yard, I walked right up to them and said four magic words… Can I play too?”

Scott is one of the most respected and influential players in the history of England after a 16 year international career. In addition to winning Euro 2022, she finished third at the 2015 World Cup and lost to the 2009 European Championship finalist. She has played in 10 major tournaments, including two Olympics for Great Britain.

Jill Scott (right) celebrates a goal against Argentina in the 2007 World Cup with Farah Williams, the only person to earn more caps for England. Photograph: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Scott also made her mark at club level, working her way up to Sunderland before joining Everton in 2006. She spent seven years at Merseyside and eight more with Manchester City, although she lost her starting place towards the end and was loaned out. Everton, then Aston Villa. She has won the WSL once, the WSL Cup three times and the FA Cup four times.

An extremely popular player with teammates, Scott was described by former England manager Phil Neville as “light-hearted”. He credits her with bringing “some sass to the team”, with Scott’s former teammate Carly Telford saying last year, “She will never get the accolades she deserves. She’s so selfless, she’ll do anything for the team.”

England head coach Sarina Wigman was one of many who paid tribute to Scott, saying: “I have to congratulate Jill on a very special career. I’m so glad it could end with such a positive memory. It’s hard to imagine the England squad without her as she’s been an icon of the team for so long. I respect her decision, but we will certainly miss her positive impact on and off the field.