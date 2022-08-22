England hero Kira Walsh to move to Barcelona?





Casemiro's move to Manchester United could mean Scott McTominay gets sacked at Old Trafford. Everton, Leicester, Newcastle as well as West ham everyone is circling if Erik ten Hag decides to part ways with the Scottish international. People might have thought Frankie de Jong to Manchester United The saga is over but the Premier League team is reportedly planning to make one last attempt to sign the Barcelona midfielder. Anthony According to their head coach, he will remain at Ajax, despite the fact that Manchester United made several big bets on the Brazilian winger.

“I have a good feeling. Of course it’s difficult. I understand the guy,” said Alfred Schroeder. “But he plays for Ajax, so those clubs are knocking on the door. We play in the Champions League and I don’t think Manchester United… since I came in we have already sold five or six key players. I don’t approve if we sell another player.”

However, reports say United will make another bid for the winger after an €80m offer was rejected last week.

In the other place, Barcelona could make the most of Manchester City being knocked out of the Women’s Champions League by Real Madrid. They’re looking after the midfielder Kira Walsh and believe they can tempt the Euro 2022 winner to join her England teammate Lucy Bronze in Spain.

Return to Premier League and Club Brugge midfielder Hans wanaken amazing wants to join West ham despite their disappointing start to the season. The Hammers turned down one offer for the 29-year-old. “Obviously, there is interest, enough has been written about it. Tomorrow new negotiations, and we will see how they end,” said the Belgian. “I think this might be my last chance and I want to do it. There is more to talk about.”

The wolves did a big old shake their heads in nottingham the woods direction after Steve Cooper’s team made an offer for centre-back Willie Boly. Forest needs a new centre-back after losing Moussa Niahate for several months to a hamstring injury. Forest also needs a new full-back, with former Tottenham player Serge Aurier the latest to be linked with the club.

Milan we don’t give up Japheth Comfortable and will make another bet on the Spurs defender. The Italians would have preferred to take the 23-year-old on loan with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

It could be a busy end of the transfer window for Newcastle, who are negotiating with Watford Joao Pedro. They allegedly offered £25m for the Ajax midfielder. Edson Alvarez and don’t mind signing one of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi as well as Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea. Jose Cifuentes – Another option for Eddie Howe, but the Los Angeles linebacker is also attracting interest from outside Leeds as well as Brighton.

Chelsea appear to be intent on sending minor players on loan. Trevo Chalobah receives admiring glances from Tottenham, Roma as well as International after it became clear that he would not be a regular in the first team.