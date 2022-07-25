England has become more “resilient and confident” since I took office, says Wigman.

Sarina Wigman believes England have become more confident and resilient since taking over as manager and expects they will be able to handle a major event when they play Sweden on Tuesday night for a spot in the Euro 2022 final .

The Lionesses will come into Bramall Lane on the rise after their dramatic comeback against Spain in the quarter-finals, despite failing to make it past the last four tournaments in three consecutive tournaments. Wigman, who led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017 before taking over from Phil Neville last September, cheered on her players against Sweden, who remained undefeated after a friendly loss to Canada last April.

“I think the mentality was good. In fact, since I arrived last September, I have seen only good mood,” she said. “Resilience was really good. Confidence in the team has grown, and it has also grown over the last year. We are just very, very responsible to each other.

“We had a little setback, of course, that’s also part of the game when we conceded a goal. [against Spain]. But we remained calm, we continued to play our game. I think we are really strong and can handle setbacks.”

Asked if the Lionesses were ready to make history, the Dutch manager said: “England are ready to play their best game tomorrow against Sweden” before adding with a smirk: “And hopefully we will inspire the nation.”

It was playful on the part of the manager, who also said he hoped to be “a little calmer” on the sidelines after his wild celebration against Spain. Wigman, who said she has a completely healthy team, has put in a lot of effort to take the strain off her players’ shoulders.

“I live now and think about the present,” she said when asked how much Sweden has changed since England lost to them in the third-place play-off at the 2019 World Cup.

“We are England, Sweden is our enemy. Tomorrow they have a very strong squad. And so are we. And we just hope that we will play our style of play and that will bring us victory.

Millie Bright will be vital to England’s success against Sweden Photograph: Lynn Cameron/The FA/Getty Images

“I think it will be a very intense game. We know that they have performed very well in recent years – they have always performed well in the women’s game. They are ranked second in the FIFA rankings. So it’s going to be a completely different game, very different from Spain because they have a different style of play, but we’re prepared.”

England have not the best record against Sweden, with only one win and one draw in six European matches. Wigman’s record is more impressive: the Dutch coach knocked out Sweden in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2017 and then beat them again in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. “It’s a different situation,” Wigman said. “This does not count. Tomorrow and only tomorrow.”

If Wigman only looks forward, then so do her players. Centre-back Millie Bright quickly evaded three consecutive eliminations for England from the semi-finals of major tournaments. “They are parked on one side,” she said.

“It is difficult to compare, each semi-final is different for its own reasons. We have new players in the team, and we are on a new path. Everyone is just here and now, focused on the game, and everyone is in a great mood. We just want to keep building our confidence and performing for the fans.

“The past is the past, so all eyes are ahead. We remain in our own little bubble. Everyone says we’re under pressure, but we remain focused on what we need to do to stay in the games.

“Every time I put on the England jersey, I feel at home. I don’t want to erase football memories, you’re just learning from the past. It’s really nice to be back in my hometown, and I’m looking forward to meeting the fans in the crowd.”

Her defensive partner Lucy Bronze said that Sweden is still a big threat despite not being at its best at the Euros. “I think most of the players watched the quarter-final game [against Belgium]we watched as many games as we could throughout the tournament anyway,” she said.

“Sweden may not have looked the strongest, but we all know they are the highest ranked team in the tournament. This is a team that we often faced in tournaments, and I think anything can happen on this day. They probably didn’t show their best against Belgium, but they just showed what winning teams do, which is find a way to win, find a way to score a goal and get through.

“We know we expect everything. We expect Sweden to come on the pitch and put on their best game against us because they have just as many opportunities to play as we do.”