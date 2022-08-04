England aim to meet demand for women’s football

A few days after England won the Euro grassroots women’s football clubs reported overwhelmed by the growth of requests.

However, access to football varies from country to country, with some regions not having women’s teams for all ages. Only 44% of secondary schools offer girls and boys equal access to football. In addition, travel and expenses are an obstacle for some girls to enter the field.

Here, parents and those involved in youth football discuss what opportunities are available in their area.

“There are great local teams, but schools need to be improved”

Fai Star-Stone, Stafford girls coach, and her daughter. Photo: Fi Star-Stone

Faye Star-Stone, 47, coach of the women’s under-13 team in Stafford, says her area provides plenty of opportunities for girls to play. “We’re a small city, but we have multiple teams,” she says, describing local access as “great.” She says the FA has given her a lot of support, including funding a coaching course she took with her club Stafford Town.

However, according to the coach, there is room for improvement in schools. “Most of them offer netball for girls and football for boys, which is why so many girls go to their local clubs to find a place to play,” says Star-Stone, adding that she “wish football was added to the curriculum.” physical education program for girls. “. This is especially important given that extra-curricular sports are not available to all girls, especially in “the current climate where everything else is a burden. Not everyone can afford to go there or play outside of school… If it was in the curriculum, everyone would have the opportunity to play football.”

“Local access is good – for girls whose parents have money”

Adele Richards helps run the women’s team at Oldham. Photograph: Adele Richards

Adele Richards, the 57-year-old treasurer of the girls’ under-11 football team in Oldham, knows how limited local access can be for underprivileged girls. “For girls whose parents have money, access is pretty good,” she says, explaining that her daughter and a local coach created a girls’ team at a nearby elementary school in 2013 to correct this imbalance. The school funded a team to play in the North Manchester Women’s League and allowed them to train on school grounds.

However, the school cut funding a couple of years ago, leaving the team to raise funds to train elsewhere. “We got the parents together and explained to them what happened,” says Richards. “Parents who can afford to pay do so; kids who can’t don’t and are supported by parents who can. We cannot refuse a child. We keep our costs to a minimum. We struggle, but we manage thanks to those parents who help poorer girls and thanks to fundraising.”

“My neighborhood is a kind of center for women’s football”

Dominic Weaver with daughter Annie. Photo: Dominic Weaver

Dominic Weaver, a 50-year-old communicator, describes St Ives, Cambridgeshire as “a bit of a hub” for women’s football. The city has two clubs for each gender, and Weaver coaches the girls’ under-18 team, which includes his 17-year-old daughter. -10s. “It’s kind of a hotbed for women’s football,” he says. “There are some really good managers and there are some players who have come through the club and played for the England under-17s and under-19s.”

St Ives Rangers, where Dominique coaches the girls’ under-18 team. Photo: Dominic Weaver

Weaver says the enthusiasm of the gym teacher at the local public school had a huge impact. “She cares so much about the girls – she stands back, cheers them on and offers personal support during their games.”

He is keen to see women’s football continue to grow, adding that he has heard from other coaches that interest in football has grown since the Euros. The impact of England’s victory didn’t stop with the girls: “The other day I played with some coaches. When one of the guys scored a goal from the heel, someone shouted what he did [Alessia] Russo!

“Culture must change as well as access”

Anna’s daughter was recognized as the best player in her team of five- and six-year-olds. Photo: Anna

Anna’s six-year-old daughter has been playing football for almost a year at an after-school club in north London, but almost quit a few months ago because she was the only girl on her mixed team.

The 38-year-old lecturer says her daughter once came home upset because a boy on her team of 5- and 6-year-olds said “girls aren’t that good at football.” “It was not malicious,” says Anna. “But it shows the culture he’s absorbed.”

Anna and her husband convinced their daughter to keep exercising and spoke to the club’s organizers, who she said were “fantastic.” “She came home after a few weeks and said that she is a better player – now she is more confident and enjoys it. There are at least two other girls on the team now,” she says, adding that her daughter “loved looking at the Lionesses.”

She believes that the team’s victory will have a real impact on football culture: “Can this boy say that the girls were not so good when he saw the victory?”