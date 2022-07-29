England advantage? The hosts will wear a white first choice uniform.

England will be wearing all white when the Lionesses play Germany in the European Women’s Championship final.

UEFA have confirmed the hosts will be in their first colors as they attempt to win their first major trophy by beating the eight-time champions at Wembley on Sunday night. Germany will be dark green.

When the England men played West Germany at Wembley in the 1966 World Cup final, they were known to wear red shirts while the Germans wore white shirts, having lost a coin toss to their opponents. This year the German men’s team played England in Munich wearing the women’s white jersey as a show of support ahead of the Euro.

The FA has confirmed that “strong” security measures will be in place for the sold-out match, a year after scenes of rioting tainted the European men’s championship final. England lost on penalties, but their game was marred by thousands of stowaways attempting to storm the stadium.

To ensure a “safe and memorable experience”, the FA said there would be a significant police presence along the Olympic Path, and alcohol would also be banned in areas surrounding the stadium. There will be a heightened security presence to keep those without a ticket from approaching the turnstiles.

The FA owns and operates Wembley and a stadium spokesman said: “The safety of fans at Wembley Stadium is of paramount importance and we have strong security measures in place before, during and after all events at the stadium.

“Wembley Stadium always exceeds the minimum requirements for security personnel and stewards for events. This is to ensure that everyone who comes to Wembley Stadium can enjoy a safe and memorable experience.”

England secured their place in the final with a convincing 4-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday. Germany beat France 2-1 on Wednesday. The teams go into the match with equal players at the top of the Golden Boot table: England’s Beth Meade and Germany’s Alexandra Popp each have six goals.