England 4-0 Sweden Lionesses reach Euro 2022 final

The Lionesses roared through to the tournament’s first major final since 2009, with a brilliant 4-0 win over Europe’s top team, Sweden.

England have not reached a major final since losing 6-2 to Germany in Helsinki at Euro 2009, and the team’s trio of terrier-like midfielders Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway and Kira Walsh spent half an hour before they figured out how get rid of some of the physical and fast Swedish markings that kept the crowd of 28,624 on their toes. But Beth Meade’s sixth goal of the tournament took the pressure off before Lucy the Bronze Header, Alessia Russo’s outrageous back heel and Kirby’s chip secured the team a spot in Sunday’s Wembley final in style.

No anxiety, no heartache, but full of risk: this is an English team unlike any other | Jonathan Lew Read more

Swedish fans have been looking forward to seeing their players perform at this European Championship. With the exception of a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal, the team that was called up in place of Russia, the Scandinavian side looked like a shadow of the team that humiliated England in the bronze medal match at the 2019 World Cup and there was a penalty. from Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer.

But anyone who wrote off Sweden would be naive. Because while they didn’t perform at their best, Sweden’s rare struggle in recent years has been with teams sitting on their hands. A 92nd-minute win over Belgium spared them an embarrassing quarter-final exit to relatively European minnows, but in England they were handed a semi-final opponent much better suited to their style of play.

01:33 “We want to inspire the nation”: England defeated Sweden and reached the final of Euro 2022 – video

“We are going to leave everything on the field, every drop of sweat,” warned Aslani, a returning Kosovar who has recovered from Covid. “England have shown fantastic football in this tournament, but at the same time we feel that this game will suit us. We are very well prepared.”

Aslani brimmed with indignant confidence when asked if she might be out of shape and ready to fight at Bramall Lane, England’s home ground but also familiar to Sweden, where the team played two group games. This outrage spilled onto the pitch, and the influential midfielder got into a heated showdown with England’s extra-time scorer against Spain, Stanway.

It was a nerve-wracking start for England, against a team so confident of success that they tactically didn’t know how to beat them, sewn into the labels on their shirts and the ‘See you at Wembley’ banner that was dragged across the stands into the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Mary Earps and Millie Bright celebrate England’s victory on a stormy night in Bramall Lane. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Just 20 seconds into the game and the Lionesses were in trouble. Stanway was edged out in midfield by Fridalina Rolfo. She teamed up with Sophia Jacobsson who evaded Millie Bright and shot on goal, but Mary Earps quickly reacted and her left foot pushed the ball away.

It was a frantic and physical start from Sweden and England, struggling to find any rhythm. The host nation couldn’t handle the combination of Barcelona’s Rolfo and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius on the right with Bronze, who was so accustomed to smugly pushing forward, being beaten time after time by the pair. Bronze warned of the threat from Rolfo, who plays left-back for Barça but has been exploited further by Euro strikers, saying they are “not always the best wingers to play against when they really know how to do it right.” defend.” .

England 4-0 Sweden: UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 semi-final player rankings | Sophie Downey Read more

England had chances, a fine crossfield ball to the far post was met by Meade in the fifth minute only for the striker to head but the threat from Sweden was constant. If there is one thing that Sweden allows its opponents, it is space, and the stronger England became, the more balanced the players in white looked. In the 36th minute they decisively took the lead. Lauren Hemp’s cross eluded Ellen White in the center, but Bronze saved the move and brought it back to an unnamed Mid, who spun and kicked a bounce past Hedwig Lindahl despite the keeper getting to the ball.

The impact was immediate. It was as if the cloak of fear had been lifted from the players by the force of the ball hitting the net and the roof-raising celebrations.

England was on the rise. Within three minutes of the restart, they doubled their lead, this time thanks in large part to the flow of the game. Mid turned from the corner to the far post from the left and the unmarked Bronze, redeeming her earlier trembling, landed a head down kick that sent it flying between White’s legs before sweeping past Lindahl.

Subscribe to the Moving the Goalposts women’s football newsletter.

The English players said they always believed they would come back against Spain, that they felt at ease amidst the restless crowds and fans glued to televisions across the country. Against Sweden, they found a way out much earlier, and group stage swagger started coursing through their veins.

Russo’s super-substitution was cheered by a cheering crowd, and within 11 minutes she had scored her fourth goal in five substitution appearances. It was completely cheeky. Kirby equaled the Manchester United forward and her effort was deflected by Lindahl, but Russo grabbed the rebound, was forced to the side, and accurately heeled the outwitted Lindahl’s legs and inside.

Heel striker Alessia Russo praises Hedwig Lindahl for scoring a goal in the tournament. Photo: Carl Resin/Reuters

With 13 minutes left, Kirby turned the situation into a rout by trying to send a chip through Lindahl, who was two hands behind the keeper, but this only slowed the ball into the net.

England, who have scored 104 goals in 19 games under Sarina Wigman, will play the winner of the second semi-final between Germany and France on Wednesday night.