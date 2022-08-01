England 2-1 Germany (age) Winner Kelly cements Euro 2022 glory

Ecstasy. Records were shattered, emotions were raging and hearts were breaking as England defeated eight-time German champions with Chloe Kelly’s first international goal to secure the Lionesses’ first major trophy – and England’s first major trophy since 1966.

Ella Thun’s second-half stunning chip over Merle Fromes seemed to have been enough, but Lina Magull’s strike in the 79th minute led to extra time.

Euro 2022 final: England beat Germany to secure glory – in pictures Read more

With penalties looming ominously, Kelly lashed out, spinning from close range to grab headlines after bouncing back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended her Olympic dream and jeopardized her European dream.

By removing her shirt in celebration, reenacting the historic image of US team winger Brandi Chastain in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final that helped the game explode in the US, Kelly pointed to the revolution the Lionesses were starting in England.

This was a record crowd for a European Championship final of 87,192, beating the 79,115 set in the men’s final in 1964, and surpassing the 80,203 spectators who watched the 2012 Olympic gold medal match, setting a record for a women’s international tournament. in England. This was added to six European Women’s Championship attendance records, which have fallen with every round of that tournament.

00:46 ‘He’s coming home’: England press conference moment after Euro 2022 victory – video

The impact of the tournament on the public is evidenced by tube trains bound for north-west London, littered with English shirts before noon. A few hours before the start of Wembley Way was flooded with fans. Amidst the carnival atmosphere, there were nervous whispers and heightened emotions from those deeply invested in the development of the women’s game, including the families of some of the players who dived up from the ground to soak up the atmosphere.

Subscribe to Moving the Goalposts, our weekly women’s soccer newsletter.

It was the final that Euro 2022 deserved, the two best teams of the tournament came together and the draw made history. For England, it was a chance to prove that the gap between the European powerhouse and the home team had narrowed in the 13 years since their 6-2 final defeat to Germany.

Sarina Wigman’s team needed a good start and had one before being kicked out with Alex Popp sharing the golden boot with Beth Meade with five goals ahead of the final, with the latter receiving the award with more assists, a late exit from the starting XI Germany was injured in the warm-up. It was a painful departure for the enigmatic Popp, who has made over 100 caps but has never played in a European Championship before due to injury.

Both managers promised an intense fight, and if the pressure of the moment threatened to get under the skin of the Lionesses, then the nerves calmed down almost instantly. Lauren Hemp broke free from the left and hit Ellen White at the back post, but her header was an easy one for Froms, who had conceded just one goal prior to this final.

The battle in midfield was heating up, and the main forces of the tournament in the center – Georgia Stanway and Lena Oberdorf – went head to head, and it was only a matter of time before one of them made it into the book. This time it was Stanway, but after the break, Oberdorf took her yellow card.

Germany almost took the lead in the 25th minute when Mary Earps found a relieved corner that bounced before she fell on it. A short pause for a VAR check of a possible handball quickly ended.

England were forced to regroup after a Lina Magull shot in the 79th minute to Germany. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

With a questionable decision from Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul, indecision arose and the game became a little sloppy, making the whistle for the break very welcome.

Germany scored six first-half goals in five games on their way to the final, making a 0-0 half-time draw no worse for England. The Lionesses took time to find their rhythm in each of their knockout games. Wigman’s players were forced to come from behind against Spain in their quarter-final to progress, and a more sensible Sweden could do some serious damage in the first 30 minutes of the semi-final.

Striker Jules Brand was replaced by Tabea Wassmuth at half-time as Germany desperately tried to re-form, remove the Lucy Bronze threat and provide more Felicitas Rauch protection, and the team in green started brighter again.

Quick guide Judge’s Journey from War-torn Kharkiv to Wembley Show When Katerina Monzul blew the whistle to end the Euro 2022 final, it marked the end of a long and emotional journey. A Ukrainian judge fled Kharkiv in March after living five days underground at her parents’ home after the Russian invasion. Together with her sisters and nephews, she traveled through Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic before reaching Germany. “We had no idea what our next step would be,” Monzul said. [pictured] said uefa.com. UEFA, the Italian Football Federation and the Italian refereeing team worked together and Monzul was able to resume officiating in the women’s Serie A and men’s Serie A youth championships. She was confirmed in April as one of the 13 referees for Euro this summer. Following Spain’s 4-1 win over Finland, Austria’s 1-0 win over Norway and Sweden’s 1-0 quarter-final win over Belgium, Monsoul was chosen to referee the final at Wembley. “I thank the entire football family,” Monzul said. “The most important thing is to stop this war, the most important thing is world peace. This is my [hope] for all.’ Photograph: Tim Goode/Pennsylvania. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

The introduction of Toon and Alessia Russo instead of Fran Kirby and White has become a familiar sight. The switches once again breathed new energy into the Lionesses and within six minutes England took the lead, sparking the most boisterous celebration. A long pass from Kira Walsh to split the line helped Thun and the Manchester United striker intercepted the ball over Froms.

England pushed for a second, but as the clock ticked, it sank deeper and deeper. Magull posed a constant threat, shooting upwards from the crossbar, and Lea Schuller followed straight into Earps. But 11 minutes before the end of normal time, the stubborn serial winners equalized. Careful play by substitutes Sidney Lohmann and Wasmuth allowed the latter to make a pass, which Magall converted from close range.

Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot: top scorers, play-by-play Read more

England’s quarter-final victory over Spain proved to be a tight fit, but it was a relatively quiet evening outing as extra time began. Germany was on the rise after hasty instructions were delivered in the crowd. As if Wigman played her hand too soon. Yes, Rousseau and Thun gave momentum to the first leg, but with Kelly on the bench it was suddenly a lot easier as extra time rolled on and Germany brought midfielder Linda Dallmann and defender Sarah Dorsun onto the field.

If there’s anything this England team has shown it’s exceptional resilience and with 10 minutes left a corner was taken, the ball bounced off Bronze and Kelly scored her first international goal. From there, encouraged by the goal and the raucous crowd, England pushed to put on a show and make a deal. It was bold and tiring and exciting, tears flowed and England brought him home.