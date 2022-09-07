England 10:0 Luxembourg Lionesse finished on a high note





Sarina Wigman’s Lionesses finished their Group D World Cup qualification campaign with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals and conceding none, after a 10-0 thrashing of Luxembourg. Wales advance to Women’s World Cup play-offs after draw with Slovenia Read more “I don’t think it could be much better than this, so I’m very happy,” she said. “After the Euro it always seems difficult, but I think the team did a great job after the summer.” Two goals each from Georgia Stanway and substitute Beth England, as well as goals from Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, Beth Meade, Ella Thun, Nikita Parris and Lauren Hemp, sealed the win at Bet365 Stadium in Stoke City. It wasn’t quite the homecoming the FA would have wanted for the team’s first home game since winning Euro 2022. At the beginning of the match, the stands were lightly occupied as fans denounced the “parking and driving journey from hell” with heavy traffic, insufficient parking and bus rides and breakdowns, leaving huge numbers of fans stranded and the stadium taking time to reach final attendance in 24,174 people. Alessia Russo scores England’s second goal against Luxembourg with a close-range header. Photo: Carl Resin/Action Images/Reuters As a result, the atmosphere was somewhat subdued, with those who passed through the turnstiles struggling to give away the retired Jill Scott, who carried the European Championship trophy ahead of the teams, and Wigman, who was presented with her UEFA Cup. Coach of the Year award, a welcome worthy of their accomplishments. Any expectation that Wigmann would field a completely different starting line-up once World Cup qualification was secured against Austria on Saturday night was misplaced. The manager made it clear that he didn’t want to kill a team that hadn’t lost during her tenure, and this was due to wanting to put on a show. Quick guide Scotland end qualification with Faroe Islands win Show Scotland ended their World Cup qualifier group stage with a 6-0 victory over the Faroe Islands in Tórshavn. Pedro Martínez Losa’s team, already booked into the playoffs, scored three goals in the last five minutes of the first half to complete the win. Nicola Docherty’s first goal was followed by goals from Caroline Weir, Erin Cuthbert and Martha Thomas. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback. “You think about the performance, how the players are coming in and what’s next,” Wigman said. “People come to the stadium to see the England team, which they see a lot, so we balance all those things.” There was room for three changes in the XI lineup that faced Austria: Ellie Roebuck started in net ahead of Wigman’s first choice, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood replaced Millie Bright along with Leah Williamson from behind, and Parris instead of Cannabis. It took England 11 minutes to break the stalemate, but the goal should have come sooner. Luxembourg is a young international football team founded in 2003 and played its first game three years later, with three 18-year-olds and two 16-year-olds in the starting lineup. Register Gate moving Free weekly newsletter Informative, passionate, entertaining. Sign up for our weekly Women’s Football Review now.

By the end of the game, many of England’s minor players had made their mark, having been rewarded for the part they played from the sidelines at the Euro as Wigman and her team stuck to their tried and true formula. “This is also very nice to do. They gave so much to the team, but it all starts with performance,” Wigman said. “When you play a 0-0 game and think we have to do it to win this game, you make a choice. When we knew we were going to win the game, we wanted to try some things and some players. Many of these players participated in the Euro and were dedicated. 23 players won the Euro, as well as 28 participants in the preparatory camps.”

Next up for the European champions is a Wembley meeting with World Cup winners the United States and the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium in October, as Wigman shifts his focus to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

“It’s going to be a very exciting and loud night,” Wigman said of the US game. “We are really looking forward to seeing it sold out again and that we will be playing #1 in the rankings to see where we are. I think we are in a good place. These are the tests you want all the time.”