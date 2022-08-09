New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Enes Kanter Freedom is set to receive the second annual Hardwired for Freedom Award, which recognizes an NBA player’s off-the-court advocacy for human rights around the world.

“Receiving this award is a great honor, especially considering Hardwired’s global status in the human rights community,” Freedom told Fox News Digital.

The Freedom Award comes after years of advocating for human rights, a personal goal that has often put him at odds with the NBA and the league’s star players. Born to Turkish parents in Switzerland, Freedom grew up in Turkey before moving to the US as a teenager. He was taken 3rd overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, but soon his career would be defined more by what he did off the court than on it.

Born Enes Kanter, Freedom, who changed his surname to Enes Kanter Freedom when he became a US citizen last year, began speaking out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2013. He faced accusations of human rights abuses from international observers, calling him “the Hitler of our century.” His family disowned him for his support of a failed coup attempt that same year, encouraging him to change his surname.

The Turkish government issued an arrest warrant for Freedom in 2017 due to his membership in the Islamist Hizmet movement, eventually revoking his citizenship later that year when he failed to appear in Turkish courts. The move left him stateless and, fearing travel abroad, once refused a 2019 tour with the New York Knicks out of fear for his safety.

A 2019 ESPN article illustrated the dangers of Freedom’s outspokenness, reporting that the FBI fitted an NBA player with a device that allowed him to alert nearby agents in an emergency due to credible threats to his life.

But freedom’s advocacy is not limited to Turkey. He supported the Free Tibet movement on social media and spoke out against Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2021. The move has been controversial with the NBA, which in recent years has shied away from speaking out against China for fear of alienating the league from what it sees as an important new market.

The Chinese government retaliated by shutting down streams of all Boston Celtics games, the team Freedom played at the time, but the move did not deter Freedom from his outspoken approach. He called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China over the country’s treatment of Uighurs, a movement that ended with partial success late last year when President Biden announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

Freedom’s advocacy put him at odds with NBA and other outdoor stars. Freedom has long criticized LeBron James, perhaps the NBA’s most recognizable star and one of its most outspoken players. Last year, Freedom offered to sit down with James to “study” him on human rights abuses in China.

“I don’t know if he’s educated enough, but I’m here to educate him and I’m here to help him, because it’s not about the money,” Freedom told ESPN at the time. “It’s about morals, principles and values. It’s about what you stand for. There are bigger things than money. If LeBron stops making money now, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren can have a better life.”

Last month, Freedom again took aim at James for comments he made about jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, arguing that James had granted America freedom when she argued that Griner might not want to return to the US from Russia.

“It really saddens me and breaks my heart when people take their freedom for granted. That’s why I’m so confused,” Cantor Freedom told “America’s Newsroom” host Bill Hemer.

The Freedom believes its battles with the NBA and its most recognizable star led to him being cut by the Houston Rockets earlier this year and left without a team, something NBA commissioner Adam Silver denied.

Tina Ramirez, founder & president of Hardwired, a human rights advocacy organization founded in 2013, said Freedom’s courage at such great personal cost is why she is this year’s recipient of the Hardwired for Freedom Award.

“Enes Freedom is a tireless advocate for the rights and freedoms of people everywhere,” Ramirez told Fox News Digital. “That’s why he’s an ideal recipient of our 2022 Hardwired for Freedom Award.”

Freedom said that she hopes that the award will bring more awareness to the plight of oppressed people around the world.

“While it’s humbling and satisfying to recognize Krishi, it’s my hope that it will bring more attention to the major human rights atrocities around the world and the millions of people who endure tyranny every day,” he told Fox News Digital. “With so many people living with oppression around the world, the road ahead is long, but I am hopeful and look forward to continuing to oppose oppression in all its forms with Hardwired Global.”