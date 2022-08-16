New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Professional basketball player Enes Kanter has accused the National Basketball Association (NBA) of hypocrisy over its decision to hold a “civic engagement” the day before Freedom’s election, while remaining silent on the Chinese “dictatorship”, saying the league is “profitable”. off.”

“The NBA’s biggest supporter is China — so when they encourage civic engagement here, do they care to comment on the dictatorship they’re profiting from? The NBA constantly tells me ‘we don’t want to get involved in politics’… I guess what they’re saying is ‘we don’t want to upset China.’ .”

According to NBC’s report, the NBA will not hold any games on Election Day, but will hold a “civic engagement night” on the Monday before the midterm elections to encourage fans and staff to come out and vote.

Kanter Freedom, currently an NBA free agent, said he supports the NBA’s decision not to hold games on Election Day, but suggested the league could encourage players to vote for a party.

“I think this move by the NBA is a great idea, Election Day should be a federal holiday for everyone to get out and vote,” Kanter Freedom said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. “But the problem is that the NBA subliminally encourages players to vote for a certain party. Coaches who have expressed conservative values ​​have lost jobs — that’s a problem,” he continued.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently obtained exclusive recordings that show NBA officials talking about controlling Kantor Freedom’s criticism of the Chinese Communist Party after the outspoken player chanted anti-CCP slogans on the basketball court. The recordings indicated that China would not do business with the NBA if the players criticized the communist country.

“This is a testament to how the Chinese dictatorship is running a 100% American made company,” Kantor told Freedom. “[W]Lift America up. This is the league you support and watch. Enough happened. And this is unacceptable.”

The NBA has come under fire in recent months for social justice issues such as abortion, gay rights and the Black Lives Matter movement, while remaining silent on Chinese human rights abuses. The NBA failed to condemn China’s crackdown on the LGBTQ community last month.

