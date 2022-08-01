‘Endor’ trailer explores the origins of familiar ‘Star Wars’ heroes

(CNN)The hero of “Star Wars” once said that Rebellions are built on hope. the newest The Disney+ series is set in a galaxy far, far away explores the origin of He is a herowhose sacrifices will ultimately help the Rebel Alliance overthrow the evil Galactic Empire.
Diego Luna returns “Star Wars” universe In “Andor”, the prequel to “Rogue One,” which itself was a prequel to “Part IV: A New Hope”. At this point in the series, however, rebellion is a twinkle in young Cassian Andor’s eye.
The Latest trailer reveals a bit more about Andor’s evolution from common thief to galactic martyr and teases what we can expect from cast members Stellan Skarsgård, “Morbius” star Adria Arjona and Forest Whitaker, who reprises his role. Militant Saw Gerrera.
When we meet Andor again in the trailer, he has infiltrated the Empire (although the Empire appears to have invaded his home planet first), even wearing a gray Imperial uniform.
“To steal from the Empire, enter as you are,” Endor says in the trailer. “They can’t imagine someone like me entering their home.”
A cloaked Skarsgård appears and encourages Andor to “give everything to make something real” – to topple the Empire, perhaps? Whittaker, whose Guerrera has not yet gone completely insane from the loss, and is a raging, mind-melting monster. Bore GulletSeems willing to go to war.
Stormtroopers, TIE fighters, and other deadly symbols of the Empire have the necessary appearance. We meet a ruthless officer of the Empire played by Dennis Gough, see Fiona Shaw’s unnamed character shed a tear, and glimpse the lavish life of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), who the audience knows will lead the way. Revolution
Luna appeared on “Good Morning America” to introduce the new trailer said The host, with whom his character begins his journey as a “regular guy”, is thrown into extraordinary circumstances, which some viewers can relate to.
“This is the beginning of the genesis of the revolution,” Luna said Monday. “It reminds us what we’re capable of — what we’re all capable of.”
The first three episodes of “Andor” begin streaming Sept. 21 — a few weeks later than originally planned — on Disney+.