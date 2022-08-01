‘Endor’ trailer explores the origins of familiar ‘Star Wars’ heroes

Diego Luna returns “Star Wars” universe In “Andor”, the prequel to “Rogue One,” which itself was a prequel to “Part IV: A New Hope”. At this point in the series, however, rebellion is a twinkle in young Cassian Andor’s eye.

The Latest trailer reveals a bit more about Andor’s evolution from common thief to galactic martyr and teases what we can expect from cast members Stellan Skarsgård, “Morbius” star Adria Arjona and Forest Whitaker, who reprises his role. Militant Saw Gerrera

When we meet Andor again in the trailer, he has infiltrated the Empire (although the Empire appears to have invaded his home planet first), even wearing a gray Imperial uniform.

“To steal from the Empire, enter as you are,” Endor says in the trailer. “They can’t imagine someone like me entering their home.”

