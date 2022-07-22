New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The migratory monarch butterfly is officially an endangered species.

The monarch butterfly subspecies – known for its seasonal migration across North America – was declared endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on Thursday.

The IUCN has listed the species on its Red List of Threatened Species, which now includes 147,517 species.



The IUCN says the monarch butterfly is threatened by habitat destruction and climate change.

“Today’s Red List update highlights the vulnerability of nature’s wonders, the unique spectacle of monarch butterflies migrating thousands of kilometers,” IUCN Director-General Dr. Bruno Oberle said in a statement.

According to National Geographic, the now-endangered migratory monarch butterfly travels 2,500 miles each year between summer and winter grounds.

But the species’ population has declined between 22% and 72% over the past decade.

Deforestation for agricultural and urban development has destroyed essential winter shelter in Mexico and California.

Pesticides and herbicides used in agriculture kill milkweed, which is eaten by monarch butterfly larvae.

Climate change-induced drought also limits milkweed growth, while extreme temperatures trigger early butterfly migration.

The generally extreme weather has killed millions of butterflies, the IUCN reports.

Western populations of migratory monarch butterflies are at high risk of extinction, with a projected decline of 99.9% since the 1980s, the IUCN also says.

There has also been a large decline in eastern populations of the species, declining by 84% between 1996 and 2014.

Monarch Butterfly Assessment Leader Anna Walker shared in a statement that while monarch butterflies are hard to see, “just on the brink of collapse,” there is still room for redemption.

“Many people and organizations have come together to save and protect this butterfly and its habitat,” she said.

“From planting native milkweed and reducing pesticide use to supporting the protection of overwintering sites and contributing to community science, we all have a role to play in helping this iconic insect fully recover.”