End of Covid-19 pandemic in sight, says WHO director-general, ‘so let’s seize this opportunity’





“Last week, the number of weekly deaths due to Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020,” he said. “We’ve never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We’re not there yet, but the end is in sight.

“A marathon runner doesn’t stop when the finish line is in sight; she runs harder with all the energy she has left,” Tedros said. “So should we. We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position, but now is the worst time to stop running. Now run harder and make sure you cross the line and reap the rewards of all your hard work.”

There is still the threat of death, disruption and uncertainty, he said, “so let’s take advantage of this opportunity.”

Issued by WHO Six policy briefs Wednesday which outlined the government’s key actions to end the pandemic. The brief is based on evidence and experience over the past 32 months and provides guidance on how to save lives, protect health systems and prevent social and economic disruption. “They are an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for Covid-19 and future pandemics,” Tedros said.

Although the number of official cases is significantly underreported, trends have shown a steady decline in cases both globally and in the US. According to the latest WHO update, the number of weekly cases is decreasing in all regions, with an overall decrease of 28% compared to the week before. And in the United States, cases have been steadily declining over the past two months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. of WHO Weekly epidemiological update It said on Wednesday that only 11,000 deaths were reported between September 5 and 11, a 22% drop from the previous week. The decline was reported in five WHO regions: 31% in the European Region, 25% in the South-East Asia Region, 22% in the Americas Region, 11% in the Western Pacific Region and 10% in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. The African region has seen a 10% increase in deaths. After Japan, Russia, Brazil and the Philippines, the United States has recorded the highest number of weekly deaths. In total, more than 6.4 million deaths were reported worldwide as of September 11. About two-thirds of the world’s population — and in the US, especially — are vaccinated with at least their initial series. But significant disparities in Covid-19 vaccination rates persist in low-income countries, and rates are now changing little, particularly in the US. Forecasts published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that new hospitalizations and deaths will remain steady through next month.

CNN’s Deirdre McPhillips contributed to this report.