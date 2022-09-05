New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Florida State Board of Education recently passed a rule that allows military veterans to receive a temporary education certificate while working toward their degree.

Unfortunately, this commonsense act has been plagued by skepticism, rumors, and lies aimed at serving political agendas. “You can’t just throw a warm body in the classroom,” said the president of the Sarasota County Teachers Association.

As a sponsor of the bill establishing this new path, and as a veteran myself, I’m here to set the record straight.

Let’s start with the details. Under the new law, military veterans can receive a five-year temporary teaching certificate without a bachelor’s degree if they have at least 48 months of active-duty military service with an honorable or medical discharge, at least 60 college credits and pass Florida subject area exams like traditional teachers. Anyone receiving a provisional certificate through this route must still earn a bachelor’s degree within five years or they will be unable to obtain a full, professional certificate to continue their education.

As you might expect, this innovative initiative is hugely popular. In fact, it passed the Florida Legislature unanimously as part of Senate Bill 896. That’s right – not a single elected Republican or Democrat voted against it. It was further supported by a coalition of education nonprofits, including the Florida Citizens Alliance, the Florida Parent Teacher Association and several veteran advocacy organizations.

Comprehensive support is easy to understand. Every year, teachers in Florida enter the classroom for the first time. Many college graduates come with a fresh master’s degree and, ideally, some classroom exposure, such as a college internship or side job.

Compare that experience to a veteran who has spent at least four years on active duty — not only sacrificing in the service of his or her country but also participating in courses and training exercises that focus on excellence and leadership — and perhaps teaching many of their own. . How can anyone say that a veteran is not as qualified as a recent college graduate?

Finding gainful employment is one of the biggest challenges veterans face when they leave the military. The transition to civilian life can be difficult, and unemployment has led to depression and suicide.

With approximately 20 veterans taking their own lives every day, this scourge continues to devastate our veteran communities. By providing veterans with a longer employment runway to earn their bachelor’s degree, Florida is valuing their military skills and experience and helping them launch rewarding careers.

In Florida, under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and the state legislature, we recognize that there are many different ways to prepare someone to teach and inspire our future generations. This landmark initiative connects Florida’s 11 existing teaching pathways. It recognizes our service members when the same standards are required to obtain a full professional education certificate.

We are proud of the bipartisan work that established the military veteran certification pathway and look forward to its full implementation beginning this school year. It’s good for veterans, students and the state of Florida — which already ranks third in the nation for K-12 achievement.