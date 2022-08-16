New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lindsay Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed after she was found dead in a car in Hollywood in February.

“Empire” actress dies of sodium nitrite poisoning by suicide Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner Fox News confirmed with Digital Tuesday.

presence of non-toxic levels of Lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine Perlman has also been found in the system, according to multiple reports.

Pearlman, 43, was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Police Department Pearlman’s body was found after officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot among locals and tourists, the statement said.

The Hollywood soap opera actress family They have been searching for her since February 13 as she did not return home.

Perlman’s husband, Vance Smith, confirmed her death on Instagram, writing, “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.”

The “General Hospital” The actress’ cousin, Savannah Pearlman, shared the devastating news on Twitter.

“UPDATE: I am very sad to report that they have found Lindsay and it is too late. I have no other information on location or condition,” she wrote.

“Please know you are never alone. Lindsey’s sister asked us to share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Thank you. #LindseyPearlman”

Perlman had a recurring role on “Chicago Justice,” while also starring in the BET+ show “The Ms. Pat Show” and the UrbanFlix series “Vicious.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-talk (8255)

