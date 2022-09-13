closer
Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are here.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here.

Kenan Thompson The 2022 Emmys opened with a lively performance featuring a “Brady Bunch” reunion and a musical montage featuring performances from Oprah Winfrey, while the “Saturday Night Live” star wore “Game of Thrones” star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig. .

Michael Keaton was the first big winner of the night, as he took it home Emmy Award For Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series in “Dopecic”.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here.
(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“My folks aren’t exactly patrons of the arts, but I want to thank them for never making me feel stupid,” Keaton said.

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

“We’ve all had hard times over the years, some doubters. I have some doubters. You know? We’re cool. But I’ve also had people like that all these years…” he said before. He bled on the screen.

See the full list of 2022 Emmy Award winners here.

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopezick”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Inheritance”

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis accepted the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso."

Jason Sudeikis accepted the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for “Ted Lasso.”
(Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Documentary or non-fiction series: “The Beatles: Get Back”

Julia Garner accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark" on stage during the 74th Emmy Awards.

Julia Garner accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark” on stage during the 74th Emmy Awards.
(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Documentary or Non-Fiction Special: “George Carlin’s American Dream”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Best Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: “Adele One Night Only”

Best Variety Special (Live): “The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”

మైఖేల్ కీటన్ "డోపెసిక్"లో పరిమిత లేదా ఆంథాలజీ సిరీస్‌లో ప్రధాన నటుడిగా <u data-recalc-dims="1">Emmy Award</u>was the first big winner of the night as he took home’></source></source></source></source></picture></div> <div class="caption"> <p> Michael Keaton as the lead actor in a limited or anthology series in “Dopecic”. <u>Emmy Award</u>was the first big winner of the night as he took home<br /> <span class="copyright">(Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong>Best Competition Program: “</strong>“Lizo’s Watch Out for the Big Grylls”</p> <p><strong>Primetime Emmy Governors Award:</strong> Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media</p> <div class="ad-container desktop ad-h-50 ad-w-300"> <div data-iu="lb5" class="ad gam"></div> </div> <p><strong>Direction, Variety Series:</strong> Bridget Stokes, “Save My Edges! I Don’t Give Up”</p> <div class="ad-container mobile ad-h-50 ad-w-300"> <div data-iu="ban9" id="mobile-mw-ad-ban9" class="ad gam inline"></div> </div> <div class="ad-container tablet ad-h-50 ad-w-300"> <div data-iu="lb8" class="ad gam"></div> </div> <p><strong>Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie:</strong> Mike White, “The White Lotus”</p> <p><strong>Directing a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:</strong> Mike White, “The White Lotus”</p> <p><strong>Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: </strong>Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”<strong> </strong></p> <div class="ad-container mobile ad-h-50 ad-w-300"> <div data-iu="ban10" id="mobile-mw-ad-ban10" class="ad gam inline"></div> </div> <p><strong>Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: </strong>Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”</p> <div class="ad-container tablet ad-h-50 ad-w-300"> <div data-iu="lb9" class="ad gam"></div> </div> <p><strong>Best Direction for a Drama Series:</strong> Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game”</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/apps-products?pid=AppArticleLink" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><u>Click here to get the Fox News app</u></strong></a></p> <div class="ad-container mobile ad-h-50 ad-w-300"> <div data-iu="ban11" id="mobile-mw-ad-ban11" class="ad gam inline"></div> </div> <div class="ad-container desktop ad-h-50 ad-w-300"> <div data-iu="lb6" class="ad gam"></div> </div> <p><strong>Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:</strong> Zendaya, “Euphoria”</p> <div baseimage="https://static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg" source="Getty Images" class="image-ct inline"> <div class="m"><picture><source media="(max-width: 767px)" srcset="https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/343/192/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1, https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/686/384/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1 2x"><source media="(min-width: 767px) and (max-width: 1023px)" srcset="https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/672/378/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1, https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/1344/756/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1 2x"><source media="(min-width: 1024px) and (max-width: 1279px)" srcset="https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/931/523/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1, https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/1862/1046/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1 2x"><source media="(min-width: 1280px)" srcset="https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/720/405/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1, https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/1440/810/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1 2x"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/09/640/320/GettyImages-1423201888.jpg?w=696&ssl=1" alt=

Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria.”
(Photo by Trey Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Lead Actress, Comedy Series: Gene Smart, “Hawks”

Best Direction for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, “Legacy”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “White Lotus”

Best Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Best Drama Series: “inheritance”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.