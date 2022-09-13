New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here.

Kenan Thompson The 2022 Emmys opened with a lively performance featuring a “Brady Bunch” reunion and a musical montage featuring performances from Oprah Winfrey, while the “Saturday Night Live” star wore “Game of Thrones” star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig. .

Michael Keaton was the first big winner of the night, as he took it home Emmy Award For Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series in “Dopecic”.

“My folks aren’t exactly patrons of the arts, but I want to thank them for never making me feel stupid,” Keaton said.

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

“We’ve all had hard times over the years, some doubters. I have some doubters. You know? We’re cool. But I’ve also had people like that all these years…” he said before. He bled on the screen.

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopezick”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Inheritance”

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Documentary or non-fiction series: “The Beatles: Get Back”

Documentary or Non-Fiction Special: “George Carlin’s American Dream”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Best Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: “Adele One Night Only”

Best Variety Special (Live): “The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”

Lead Actress, Comedy Series: Gene Smart, “Hawks”

Best Direction for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, “Legacy”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “White Lotus”

Best Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Best Drama Series: “inheritance”

The Associated Press contributed to this report