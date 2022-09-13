Emmy 2022: Full list of winners

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday with host Kenan Thompson performs a dance number dedicated to some of the most popular musical themes on television – from The Brady Band to Game of Thrones.
Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis is up for 20 awards while Netflix’s South Korean drama squid game up to 13.
CBC News will be reporting major winners throughout the evening.
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michael Keaton – drowsiness
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett – White Lotus
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen – succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner – Ozark
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph – abbot elementary
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso