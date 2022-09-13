Emmy 2022: Full list of winners

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday with host Kenan Thompson performs a dance number dedicated to some of the most popular musical themes on television – from The Brady Band to Game of Thrones.

This year’s HBO drama succession tops the list with 25 nominations, while actors Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox are nominated for best actor in the drama category. Host Kenan Thompson performs on stage during the Emmy Awards. (AFP via Getty Images)

Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis is up for 20 awards while Netflix’s South Korean drama squid game up to 13.

CBC News will be reporting major winners throughout the evening.

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton – drowsiness

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen – succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph – abbot elementary

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso