Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has hung up his cleats to announce his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Sanders posted the announcement to his Instagram page on Wednesday, saying he had “one hell of a ride.”

“Three Super Bowl appearances, multiple Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl champion. I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well, so I’m happy with my decision,” Sanders’ caption read.

Sanders gave everything he had to many organizations. During his 12 seasons, the wideout played for five different teams, with the longest stint with the Denver Broncos.

His two Pro Bowl seasons came with Denver in 2014 and 2016 after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted Sanders in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist University.

Sanders collected his Super Bowl ring in 2015 with the Broncos, helping them to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He had six catches for 83 yards in an offense led by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

“To everyone who has supported me throughout my career.. Thank you! To every organization I’ve played for.. Thank you! To all my teammates and coaches.. Thank you! To my family and friends… Thank you! I’ve come a long way. I’m from a small town called Bellville, Texas. Kid, chased a dream and I caught it! God is great!” Sanders wrote.

Throughout his career, Sanders has always been a deep-ball threat, with great speed and reliable hands that his quarterbacks trust.

Along with one rushing touchdown in 2018 with Denver, Sanders has 51 receiving touchdowns in 172 career games.

He also has 9,245 receiving yards on 704 career receptions.