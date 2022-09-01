New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An emergency alert system that disrupted regular TV programming in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday “erroneously” sent out an immediate evacuation notice asking all of LA County and the “eastern North Pacific Ocean” area to evacuate because of the fire. Angeles County, Ventura County Sheriff said.

However, the LA County Office of Emergency Management told Fox News Digital that the message was “properly formatted” and should not have “triggered an EAS evacuation” but was not an immediate response to the “root causes” of the incident.

The false alert, which repeated “Eastern North Pacific” a dozen times, said, “A civil authority has issued an immediate evacuation notice for the following counties or areas: Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Port Conception on Guadalupe Island, East North Pacific; Los Angeles, CA; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; North Pacific Ocean; Effective August 31, 2022 at 5:08 p.m., until 8:08 p.m..”

The Office of Emergency Management said in a statement to Fox News Digital: “The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles/Oxnard issued a Non-Weather Emergency Message (NWEM) via National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrator (NOAA) Weather Radio. At the request of Los Angeles County fire officials Root Fire, Los Angeles County to support evacuation notices related to brush fires in the Castac area.

The agency said that through “close coordination” between the county and the NWS, “the advisory was properly formatted for transmission by weather radio” in the target area and “performed as advertised.”

It added that it had confirmed with NWS Los Angeles that the alert “was properly configured and the emergency alert system should not have triggered an evacuation”.

The statement added, “We cannot comment on the broadcaster configuration of the EAS receivers and welcome further engagement with local broadcasters and the Los Angeles County FCC Local Emergency Communications Committee to investigate the root causes of this incident.”

Shortly thereafter, the Ventura County Sheriff tweeted: “Los Angeles County mistakenly sent an evacuation notice to some Ventura County residents on television. Ventura County is in no danger at this time and residents do not need it. Turn it down.”

The alert was linked to the Root Fire in Castac, Calif., in northwest Los Angeles County, which grew to more than 4,000 acres by Wednesday evening amid triple-digit temperatures and legally mandated evacuations in the area.

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management said on social media Wednesday afternoon that mandatory evacuations were in effect: “Paradise Ranch Estates Mobile Park, to include: Paradise Estates and Upper Ridge Route Rd south of Templin Highway, all structures advised to evacuate. Northbound to Gorman .”

The Santa Clarita County Sheriff also tweeted at 6:30pm PT that “North of Lake Hughes Road South of Templin Highway (includes Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates) East of 5 FWY West of Castaconlago.”

The Interstate 5 Freeway was closed in the area as the fire spread.

The TV alert sent people on social media into a frenzy. “wtf has anyone else seen this on their cable tv?” One person tweeted, “‘IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE’ for the entire city of Los Angeles??? and ‘Eastern North Pacific Ocean?’ Someone has sprung up somewhere.”

Another person said it reminded them of a 2018 incident in which the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency sent a false alert to cell phones in the state that said: “Ballistic missile threat in Hawaii. Take shelter immediately. This is not a drill.”

The agency later said it was human error when an employee pressed “live alert” instead of “test alert” during a readiness test.