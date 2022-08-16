New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the last months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be In a lot of physical pain.

The singer, who sent teenage girls into hysterics in the ’50s with his movie-star looks, catchy songs and grooving hips, suffered from declining health in the ’70s. Elvis divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973 and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and gained considerable weight. His body was swollen, he had trouble sleeping, he was told he was constipated and everything just hurt.

Presley knew something was wrong with him.

“It’s hard for us to imagine [that he was in physical pain] Because he once looked so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t be flawed on the inside,” author Sally A. Hodel told Fox News Digital.

“[Those health] The more he tours the harder it is to survive the problems and he has toured a lot in the last few years. It added a lot of stress to this health.”

On August 16, 1977, Presley was found unconscious in his Graceland mansion. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead at the age of 42. In 2020, Hodel wrote a book titled “Elvis: Destined to Die Young,” It was the late music icon’s health history and contributed to his early death. Her new book, out Sept. 15, is called “Destined to Fly: The Story of Pilot Ron Strauss – From Iowa to Elvis,” which tells the little-known story of the Presley pilot.

To commemorate Presley’s death, Hodel will be in Memphis for a number of events and will head to the UK for the “Strictly Elvis Festival” from September 10 to 17.

For “Elvis: Destined to Die Young,” Hodel said he spoke to several sources he knew and Befriended Presley for yearsand “The public has the privilege of viewing documents that have not been seen and used them for the research aspects of this book.”

In the book, Hodel describes how Presley confided in backup singer Cathy Westmoreland and said his “eyes were a constant source of pain, among other ailments.” He would ask her, “Will you rub my feet? They are killing me.” He often said, “God, I’m hurt.” Presley’s physician, George Nikopoulos, or “Dr. Nick,” said Presley “suffered from chronic pain due to degenerative problems in his back and neck due to severe arthritis.”

“Elvis knew there was something more terribly wrong with his body than the colon, the liver, the drugs,” says Larry Geller, Presley’s hairstylist.

Hodel claims that Presley continues to take medication to help him function.

“Elvis was a strong man,” half-brother Billy Stanley reflected. “He believed he could conquer all his problems. He once told me, ‘You never hear Superman asking for help’.”

“Touring is hard,” Hodel explains. “When he’s on tour, we see him taking more medication than when he’s not on tour. So we know it’s physically hard on his body, so he’s taking more medication when he’s on the road. Touring doesn’t help. And he’ll be doing that in the last few years of his life.”

“Everything with Elvis has to be looked at through a historical lens,” Hodel continued. “In 1956…they didn’t understand that these pills could become addictive. And by the ’70s, he was addicted to insomnia. By then, he really needed a lot of drugs to get any kind of sleep…and he was taking things like Valium. He was getting sleep because he had other means. He couldn’t sleep. His doctor tried at one point to see if he would sleep through nothing. I think he was awake for three days. They finally had to put him on sleeping pills.”

However, as Presley’s body slowed, Hodel said he was determined to get back on the road.

“Elvis has An excellent work ethic,” she explained. “When he played Vegas, he played two shows a day for 30 days — that’s 60 shows. But his immune system could not fight the infection. He often gets fever and flu-type symptoms. People assumed, ‘Well, that’s just an excuse to take drugs.’ But he really had this problem of fighting the infection. And there is evidence of that time and time again.”

In the year of Presley’s death, he scheduled a fourth tour on May 20. Hodel noted that those who knew Presley were concerned about the amount of physical pain and stress he endured to maintain a non-stop schedule. At the second show of that fourth tour, Presley, who was semi-conscious, dunked his head in a bucket of ice water, the book alleges. His manager, Colonel Tom Parker, said, “He’s important to be on that stage tonight!” He shouted.

Hodel said Presley was “concerned” about his deteriorating health.

“In the last few years of his life, he was very aware of how sick he was,” she said. “And he’s not honest with everybody about it … He’s also surrounded by a lot of ‘yes’ people. And you have to remember, this is a time when people don’t really talk about their health anymore. And he’s the head of his whole organization. Nobody’s questioning him. He’s trying to hide it. He worked hard. He was only honest about it to a few people.”

“Before he went on his last trip, it was documented that he had phone conversations with several people where he said ‘I don’t feel well,'” she shared. “He was encouraged to cancel the tour. And he said, ‘I can’t. Everyone’s depending on me. I’ve got to make payroll, you know?’ He had such a responsibility as a provider. He brought his family out of poverty. That was always with him. He felt the pressure. So when he was sick, he didn’t stop as much as he wanted. He took more medication. To keep going.”

The fifth tour of the year, 10 cities, 10 shows in 10 days, began on June 17 and ended on June 26. At his final concert in Indiana, Presley stated, “My body is really hurting, but I’m going out tonight and giving it everything I’ve got… whatever it takes.” Westmoreland, even in his condition, said she was horrified to hear that Presley was already preparing for another tour. He told her, “I can’t baby, I can’t stop now. The colonel has a lot of gambling debts and some of the guys are going to be ruined financially if I don’t work. They have families to take care of.”

On the day Presley died, the colonel was already planning the start of his next tour. It never came to fruition.

At some point, Presley went to the bathroom, where he suffered a heart attack. When his body was found, efforts were made to revive him and his father, Vernon Presley, begged his son not to go. He was later pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

He is buried at Graceland grounds in Memphis, Tennessee.

Today, Hodel hopes his book will encourage readers to see the “human” side of Presley, a man who was overshadowed by his talent and saw him as he tumbled.

“Elvis’ story has long been told of self-destruction,” Hodel said. “[I see it as] A story of survival. He had to endure extreme poverty and then he had to endure extreme fame. And then it became about his health … He had achieved the American dream, but he was also human. He has weaknesses. I think it’s important to take a really honest approach to his humanity. And I believe the description in this book is as close as we can get to fully understanding what was going on in his life and what led up to his death.”