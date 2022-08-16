New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, Subscribe here.

exclusive- Elvis Presley’s final months were plagued by physical pain as he embarked on a grueling tour, the author claims. Continue reading…

keep calm- Anne Haye’s eldest son paid tribute after his mother’s death. Continue reading…

The results are- FBI forensic report confirms Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on ‘Rust’ set: Report. Continue reading…

Blockbuster Wedding- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are hosting second wedding at private 87-acre Georgia estate: report. Continue reading…

‘Can finally breathe’- Padma Lakshmi breaks silence on attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie. Continue reading…

Getting help- ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller has sought treatment for ‘complex, mental health issues’ and apologized for the behaviour. Continue reading…

Farewell to Soap Star – Robin Griggs, ‘Another World’ and ‘One Life to Live’ actress, dies at 49. Continue reading…

‘Soaking up the summer’- Demi Moore flaunts her svelte figure in a hot pink string bikini while on a yacht. Continue reading…

‘No limits’- Sofia Jirou looks back on becoming Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome. Continue reading…

‘Survey Says’- Kristin Chenoweth’s NSFW ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Goes Viral Continue reading…

Follow Fox News on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletters