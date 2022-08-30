New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Elvis” actress Shonka Dukure The Tennessee Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the death was of “natural causes.”

The cause of death was confirmed as “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”.

The Metro Nashville Police Department He said there were no signs of foul play.

Ducure, 44, was found dead in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment on July 21. The Fisk University graduate shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to a neighbor’s apartment, who called 911 just before 9:30 a.m.

The actress is best known for her role as Big Mama Thornton in the 2022 film “Elvis,” an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. DuCure shared the stage with rapper Doja Cat at this year’s Coachella.

The Nashville blues singer recently took to Instagram to be proud of her chance to sing Presley’s hit song “Hound Dog.”

“Gratitude is where I live because my grandmother, mother, mother, family modeled and instilled it in me,” Duquere wrote.

“This is not a posture of scrapping for less or scrap, but good things are not guaranteed and gratitude is the least we can express when we encounter them.”