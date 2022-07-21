New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Shonka Dukure, the “Elvis” actress who played Big Mama Thornton, was found dead in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment on Thursday, police confirmed. She is 44 years old.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Police said Ducure, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to a neighbor’s apartment, who called 911 just before 9:30 a.m., police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.