Legendary performer Elton John On Tuesday, the pop star gave fans a preview of his new track with Britney Spears.

The Song “Hold Me Close” A new rendition of John’s classic 1971 tune “Tiny Dancer.” It will be Spears’ first new release since her 2016 studio album “Glory.”

John gave French diners a taste of the single when he took to Instagram to share an intimate and brief performance at La Guerite in Cannes.

In the video, the “Benny and the Jets” singer is seen shaking hands with the restaurant’s DJ and taking a seat to prepare for his performance, since he underwent hip surgery last year.

John greeted the crowd as he sported a colorful matching two-piece set that featured Mickey Mouse on the shirt design, paired with black-and-white striped sunglasses and gold jewelry.

After the song started playing, John introduced it, saying, “Okay, hold me close.” Britney Spears, Elton John…here it is!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced earlier this month that he has teamed up with Spears on the duet, her first single since a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

John also released a collaboration with “Levitating” singer Dua Lipa on the hit song “Cold Hearts”.

The track combines his classic songs “Rocket Man” and “Sacrifice”. The tune was an instant hit and marked John’s first number 1 single in the UK in 16 years.

At the end of the Instagram video, John thanked the audience and announced that “Hold Me Closer” would be released on Friday.

The video ends with John walking through the crowded room and taking a selfie with a fan.

He shared an additional Instagram post Wednesday teasing a song with Spears: “#HoldMeCloser Coming Friday.”

