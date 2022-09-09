New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Elton John paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during his performance in Toronto on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth He died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

“She led the country through our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine care,” John said.

“I’m 75, and she’s been with me all my life, and I’m very sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace,” he said. “I’m glad she’s resting and she deserves it. She’s worked really hard.”

John followed his speech with “Don’t let the sun set on me.“

The concert was the second of two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Center and was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, billed as his final tour.

John was knighted by the Queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Princess Diana. Prince Charles last year anointed the musician and charity a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

The “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer also shared one Tribute to Queen Elizabeth on his social media account after the royal family publicly announced her death.

“I, along with the rest of the country, am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, courtesy and genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life from childhood to this day, and I miss her terribly,” he concluded.

Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her husband, Prince Philip, spent more than seven decades supporting the Queen.

Britain’s longest-serving Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 aged 99. Elizabeth and Philip have been married for over 70 years and have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

At the time of her death, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest married British monarch. She reigned longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure during her decades of reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, celebrating the platinum jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.