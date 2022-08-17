Elon Musk’s ‘Joke’ tweet blames United ownership debate

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk briefly electrified the debate about Manchester United’s future by claiming on Twitter that he was buying a struggling Premier League club before saying the post was part of a “long running joke”.

He didn’t make a clear point about new coach Erik ten Hag’s controversial insistence on leaving from behind or whether hapless star striker Cristiano Ronaldo should be allowed to leave, but he did say that if he buys a sports team, “it would be Man U. They were my favorite team growing up.”

After a humiliating 4-0 away defeat to Brentford, the team was stuck at the bottom of the league. tweet gave hope – but not for long – to fans who want to see the back of the current owners, the Glazer family of Florida.

In addition, I buy Manchester United, welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Musk has a history of irreverent tweets, and he later clarified the post by saying that he doesn’t buy sports teams.

No, this is an old joke on Twitter. I don’t buy sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Buying United, one of the biggest football clubs in the world, would cost Musk at least £2bn, according to his current market valuation.

Manchester United’s recent problems on the pitch have led to increased supporter protests against the Glazers, who bought the club in 2005 for £790m ($955.51m).

The movement against the Glazers gained momentum last year after United’s failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

But a takeover by Musk would be a wildfire for the club, given the billionaire’s penchant for rash remarks and dissatisfaction with market regulators.

Many were quick to point out that Musk also promised to buy Twitter for $44 billion before the deal fell through in July, and boasted about colonizing Mars and boosting Earth’s birth rate.

This is what you said about Twitter. — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) August 17, 2022

Fans reacted with a mixture of bewilderment and optimism, given the club’s humble status, accustomed to finishing at the top of the league rather than bottom.

If a @elonmusk really buys @MJ he would get 1.1 billion subscribers for $2 billion. It’s better than buying Twitter in dollar terms for global reach.https://t.co/7JbdWd5ECM — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) August 17, 2022

I, for one, greet our new overlords Tesla. pic.twitter.com/5ojiCF2V4S — Paddy (@OddsOnFPL) August 17, 2022

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.