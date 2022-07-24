New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s alleged affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin prompted the couple to divorce earlier this year, according to a report published on Sunday.

Brin, who co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998, filed for divorce in January from Nicole Shanahan, his wife of nearly four years, the Wall Street Journal reported. December

Citing multiple people familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that Musk and Shanahan had a relationship at an Art Basel event in Miami — and that Brin and his wife were still living together shortly after separating.

The divorce filing in Santa Clara County Superior Court cited “irreconcilable differences.” As the arbitration continues, Shanahan is seeking $1 billion, far more than she would have received under her prenuptial agreement. But her lawyers say she signed the prenuptial agreement under duress while she was pregnant with their now 3-year-old daughter, and that the $1 billion is only a small fraction of Brin’s $95 billion fortune.

Musk responded to Twitter’s blame for missing second-quarter earnings

Musk apologized to Brin and begged for forgiveness, but their close friendship took a turn for the worse in the past few months when Brin ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

The Journal reported that Brin gave Musk $500,000 to use to keep Tesla afloat during the 2008 financial crisis, and in return, Musk gifted Brin one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles in 2015. Musk is also a regular at Brins Silicon Valley. the house

Musk is the richest man in the world with a fortune of $240 billion. With a fortune of $95 billion, Brin is the eighth-richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg.

Musk is embroiled in a legal battle with Twitter after backing out of a $44 billion acquisition deal earlier this month. His personal life has also come under fire after news broke that he fathered twins with Sivon Zilis, a senior executive at one of his companies, Neuralink, who were born last fall.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Last fall, Musk called it quits with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Claire Boucher, known as the singer Grimes, but the two welcomed their second child via surrogate in December. In June, another of Musk’s children asked to transition to a female and cut ties with her father.