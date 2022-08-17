New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, attended a fundraising retreat in Wyoming hosted by Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, Fox News has learned.

The event was held at a resort in Teton Village near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and on the same day Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney lost to Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.

A source told Fox News that McCarthy and Musk had fireside chats with supporters, House members and Republican candidates.

The event is closed to the press.

The National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser was held “practically in Cheney’s backyard,” Business Insider reported.

The incident comes as Musk has embraced the Republican Party in recent months and become more politically vocal on Twitter. Musk is currently embroiled in a legal battle over a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant.

Publicly, McCarthy refused to confirm or deny Musk’s attendance at the event. The Republican leader clarified that the event was open to “members, donors and candidates.”

Musk and McCarthy share a special relationship because SpaceX has operations in Bakersfield, California, which falls within the district McCarthy represents.

In the past, Musk has donated to both parties and has said in the past that he voted for Democrats. Earlier this year, Musk revealed that he voted for a Republican candidate for the first time. He said he cast a ballot for Myra Flores, who won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Musk has also previously predicted a massive red wave in 2022 and has indicated he’s leaning toward voting. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis As president, if he decides to run in 2024.

On Tuesday evening, before the Wyoming retreat began, Musk tweeted that he was a supporter of “the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”

Former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus posted a selfie with Musk on Tuesday night. She captioned it, “Bucket list #selfie. Thanks @elonmusk.”

It is not clear where this picture was taken.