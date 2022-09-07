New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Elon Musk JRR Tolkien, author of the “Lord of the Rings” series, said Monday he is “turning in his grave” over Amazon Prime’s new adaptation of the hit fantasy books “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

“Almost every male character so far has been a coward, a jerk, or both,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “Only Galadriel is brave, wise and good.”

Galadriel is a female warrior who is the lead and a A character created by Tolkien.

He later added, “Anyone who claims any criticism of Rings of Power means you’re racist is making themselves racist.”

In response to criticism from some fans that it was inappropriate to cast non-white characters into Tolkien’s world, Hollywood Reporter contributor Richard Newby argued, “Tolkien did not include people of color in his stories. Not only that. Untrue, the Harfoots are described as having ‘browner’ skin, although Tolkien often did not refer to skin color to describe it. .”

Morfid Clarke, the actress who played Galadriel, defended making her character more of a warrior than the one portrayed in “The Lord of the Rings.”

“I would say she’s calm [in “Lord of the Rings”] Hard-earned,” she said. “I don’t think you get that level of knowledge without going through things. She actually speaks with sense, lost innocence, which for me is a really nice thing to find in a myth. Because how old are you when you’re still thousands of years old? So at this point she’s wondering what innocence she’s lost.”

“The Rings of Power” is a prequel series to “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”.

Musk is an avid sci-fi/fantasy reader and frequent critic of the fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos When he could.

The two also run rival space exploration businesses SpaceX and Blue Origin.

“The Rings of Power” is the most expensive TV series ever made and boasted Amazon’s biggest premiere last Thursday with more than 25 million viewers worldwide.

Musk’s tweets echoed similar criticism on Twitter but also had its detractors.

“Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t come to him for movie, TV or literary criticism,” Neil Gaiman, author of “Good Omens” — a show he’s not affiliated with — after a fan asked about Musk’s comments. Tweeted.