Elon Musk has reaffirmed plans for the Tesla Cybertruck to make its long-awaited debut next year.

The electric pickup was first unveiled in November 2019 and was originally expected to go on sale in 2021, but development and supply issues due to the coronavirus pandemic have pushed the date forward several times.

Tesla has reportedly received one million non-binding reservations for the truck, which is expected to have a body constructed of the same type of stainless steel used for Musk’s SpaceX rockets and a glass “armor” shattered by a small metal ball. Throw it on during the reveal event.

However, the Cybertruck’s starting price for those who placed early reservations is $39,900 for the entry-level two-wheel-drive model and $69,900 for the tri-motor all-wheel-drive version, which can accelerate to 60 mph. 2.9 seconds and tow 14,000 pounds, all Price and specs have been removed from Tesla’s website last October and has not been replaced.

“A lot has changed since then,” Musk said when asked at Tesla’s shareholder meeting Thursday if the price should be fixed for reservation holders.

“Specs and price are different.”

Musk said that inflation and other issues since the original disclosure were unpredictable.

“All I can say is that the Cybertruck is going to be one hell of a product, and it’s going to be a fine machine,” added Musk.

Recently updated prototypes in public feature new wheels, no door handles and what appears to be a single switchblade-style wiper for the truck’s much larger windshield.

Musk said Tesla will begin installing the equipment needed to build it at its factory in Austin, Texas within two months, and that volume production will begin in mid-2023.