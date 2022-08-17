Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United. The billionaire said the tweet was a ‘long-running joke’.

Elon Musk was joking when he tweeted about buying Manchester United, the billionaire clarified hours later.

On Tuesday night, Musk took to Twitter to share his political leanings — writing He supports “the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”

Then, on a seemingly unrelated note, musk added: “Also, I buy Manchester United ur welcome.”

The Tesla CEO’s tweet was met with endless responses from soccer followers around the world — including anger, humor And We hope From some United fans who want to see the current finish Glazer family owned. England’s biggest club also suffered a recent 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

But the prospect of Musk becoming United’s next owner is short-lived. When a user asked if he was serious, several hours later Musk replied that it was “a joke that has been running on Twitter for a long time.”

“I’m not buying any sports teams,” he said wrote. “But, if it’s any team, it’s Man U. They were my favorite team as a kid.”

Aside from joking about buying a Premier League club, Musk has been eyeing a court battle with Twitter. Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year, but later tried to back out of the deal — saying Twitter was infested with more “spam bots” and fake accounts than the social media company had previously disclosed.

In July, Twitter sued Musk. Musk later filed a counterclaim alleging fraud by the company. An investigation is pending In October.

