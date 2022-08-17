type here...
Sports Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United. The...
Sports

Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United. The billionaire said the tweet was a ‘long-running joke’.

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Elon Musk was joking when he tweeted about buying Manchester United, the billionaire clarified hours later.

On Tuesday night, Musk took to Twitter to share his political leanings — writing He supports “the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”

Then, on a seemingly unrelated note, musk added: “Also, I buy Manchester United ur welcome.”

The Tesla CEO’s tweet was met with endless responses from soccer followers around the world — including anger, humor And We hope From some United fans who want to see the current finish Glazer family owned. England’s biggest club also suffered a recent 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

‘Worst’:Ten Hoag found his inherited confusion at Man United

What is everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

But the prospect of Musk becoming United’s next owner is short-lived. When a user asked if he was serious, several hours later Musk replied that it was “a joke that has been running on Twitter for a long time.”

“I’m not buying any sports teams,” he said wrote. “But, if it’s any team, it’s Man U. They were my favorite team as a kid.”

Aside from joking about buying a Premier League club, Musk has been eyeing a court battle with Twitter. Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year, but later tried to back out of the deal — saying Twitter was infested with more “spam bots” and fake accounts than the social media company had previously disclosed.

In July, Twitter sued Musk. Musk later filed a counterclaim alleging fraud by the company. An investigation is pending In October.

More:Elon Musk unloads nearly $7 billion in Tesla stock as Twitter prepares for court battle

Contributed by: Associated Press



Previous articleYellen told the IRS to develop a modernization plan within 6 months
Next articleUkraine’s separatist leader demands North Korea’s cooperation; 44,000 Russian Soldiers Lost: Live Updates

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ returns to theaters this time with a special look at ‘Andor’.

closer Video The 'Star Wars' prequel is now yoursNewYou can listen...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

LeBron James dismisses son’s recruitment rumors: ‘He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people, including baby, during flooding in Bear Canyon

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 17 Here are...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

West Nile virus found in 2 New York City residents as mosquito population grows

closer Video New case of West Nile virus in Mississippi Health officials...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Rodrigo’s revival gives Marsh even more options

"IIt's great to see him play so well. I am very happy for him and he is...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Record number of Canadians reporting their first language other than English or French: StatsCan

People gather on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill during Canada Day in Ottawa on July 1....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News