Ellen Pompeo She quit her “Grey’s Anatomy” role.

Pompeo, starring Meredith Grey ABC medical dramaAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, season 19 will only feature eight of the projected 22 episodes.

However, she continues to narrate most of the season.

Season 19 will not be the last season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” sources told the outlet.

Ellen Pompeo wants ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to end, but it will bring in a ‘gazillion dollars’

Pompeo has cut back on her appearances on “Grey’s Anatomy” as she is attached to a new Hulu project. The actress will star and executive produce a series about a couple who adopt an orphan with dwarfism.

“But as they begin to raise her with their three biological children, they slowly come to believe that she is not who she says she is.” Hulu’s synopsis of the show They say.

“As they questioned her story, they faced their own questions about the lengths they were willing to go to in order to protect themselves, caught up in the battle that raged in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.”

But “Grey’s Anatomy” won’t end with season 19, Pompeo admitted in an interview with Insider that she’s been working behind the scenes to bring the long-running show to a halt.

“I’m trying to focus on convincing everybody that this has to end,” Pompeo told the outlet.

“I was very naive and thought, ‘But what’s the story going to be? What story are we going to tell?’ And everybody’s like, ‘Who cares about Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’

The series did Pompeo Highest Paid Drama TV Star. In 2017, Pompeo inked a deal with ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.