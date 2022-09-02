New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Philadelphia teacher Ellen Greenberg was “excited” about life, her new job and her upcoming wedding when she was found dead in critical conditions in 2011, according to a close friend who does not believe the 27-year-old killed herself. to myself

“Ellen was always looking for happily-ever-after true love: She wanted to start a family; she loved kids; she was excited about getting married and she was excited about getting a new job,” Erica Hamilton told Fox News Digital Thursday. said on Thursday. . “Everything seemed to go well for her, so I never thought she was depressed or that she was going to do something to hurt herself. She was happy. She was excited.”

The two were close friends and attended Penn State together, Hamilton said.

“If you knew Ellen, she was your typical girly girl,” Hamilton said. “She didn’t like getting dirty; she didn’t like the sight of blood.”

She said she last spoke to Greenberg two or three days before her death – from 20 stab wounds, half of them in her back, a 6.5cm wound at the base of her skull, allegedly sustained after her heart stopped beating.

“When I found out that Ellen had died, I didn’t know how – the only thing I knew was that they said she killed herself,” Hamilton said. “When we found out she was stabbed to death – there was no way out.”

She said the brutality of Greenberg’s injuries did not increase.

“If Ellen were ever to kill herself, using a knife would be the last way I would think of her doing it,” Hamilton said. “If she wanted to kill herself, she had a whole bottle of pills she could have taken.”

At the start of the fall semester before her January death, Greenberg took a new job as a teacher in Philadelphia and, amid anxiety about her upcoming wedding, soon sought the help of a therapist and was prescribed anti-anxiety medication, Hamilton said.

“It really reached out to me because I had dealt with the same thing and had been struggling with it for a few years,” she said.

But there was something unusual in their conversation.

“There was one point where she was really concerned about the counselor breaching confidentiality,” Hamilton told Fox News Digital. It would be a grand plan to hurt or hurt someone else.”

Because of that exchange, Hamilton said she had only one conversation with Greenberg regarding self-harm.

“I specifically asked her point-blank, ‘Do you feel stressed that you’re having these thoughts?'” she said. “And she laughed; she was like, ‘No, not at all. I’m just worried.’

Greenberg’s fiancé, Sam Goldberg, called police on Jan. 26, 2011, to report that she had been found dead in the kitchen of a Philadelphia apartment, according to court documents. An autopsy found that she had suffered 20 stab wounds, half of them to the back, and had been murdered in an early manner of death.

Goldberg did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

After a closed-door meeting between pathologists and investigators at the city medical examiner’s office, the report was revised and her death ruled a suicide, according to a civil lawsuit filed by Greenberg’s family. Her parents have been fighting for more than a decade to have the case ruled inconclusive or a homicide.

Joe Podraza, a Philadelphia attorney for Greenberg’s parents, told Fox News Digital last week that at least two of the 20 injuries were sustained after the woman’s heart stopped beating. She was also covered in bruises that the pathologist found were in various stages of healing.

Another strange piece of evidence is the lock on the door in Greenberg’s apartment. The photos show a metal door with a slinging latch over a regular exterior door lock. The latch is shown with minor damage — but still attached in a way that makes it unlikely that anyone could kick the locked door in, experts told Fox News Digital.

After some referrals between the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and the state attorney general about the case, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office hired an investigator and prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation into the manner of Greenberg’s death.