New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ellen DeGeneres Ex-girlfriend Anne Hache addressed her health during last week’s car crash in Los Angeles, where the actress was ejected from her vehicle, which burst into flames after crashing into a home, and is currently in a coma at the hospital.

The former talk show host, 64, was asked if she had spoken to Heche since Friday’s incident, to which DeGeneres responded: “No, no. We’re not close to each other, so I don’t know.”

Asked if she wanted to send any well wishes to the “Six Days Seven Nights” actress, DeGeneres said, “Sure,” as she headed to her convertible. “I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

Heche, 53, is present “Extremely Critical Situation” The crash in Mar Vista, a hospital in Los Angeles, also destroyed a home and displaced a woman and her dogs.

Anne Heche’s Relationship with Ellen DeGeneres: A Look Back

“She had a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that required surgical intervention,” a Heche spokesman said. “She was in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche suffered a public breakdown after her three-year relationship with the comedian ended in 2000 and was found at a stranger’s house in Cantua Creek, Fresno County, after her car was parked on the highway and wandered into the desert.

Authorities responded to the concerned resident’s home and Heche, known for his roles in “Another World” and “The Juror” among other projects, was taken to the hospital after officers on the scene determined he had a serious medical problem.

Anne Heche: A Look at Her Troubled Past and Trauma in Her Own Words

“She proceeded to tell me that she was God and was going to take everyone back to heaven with her in some spaceship,” a Fresno deputy wrote in a report at the time.

A year later, Heche admitted to Larry King that she was taken “Hit of Ecstasy” As she got out of her car, she said, “I’m so far gone by that time, you know, by the time I take the pill, I’m waiting for my spaceship.”

She told Page Six last year that the failed relationship not only blacklisted her from Hollywood, but also “cancelled” her. entertainment industry For over a decade.

“I didn’t do a studio film for 10 years,” she says of the fall. “I was fired from a $10 million movie deal and never saw the light of day in a studio film.”

Before the fire broke out, witnesses in the residential community told TMZ they tried to get the actress out of her car before she hit the garage door, backed her vehicle out of the parking lot and fled the scene. minutes later, “Donnie Brasco” star She crashes the car into a house and the house catches fire.

Anne Heche crashes into a burning house; The actress was taken in an ambulance with severe burns

On Monday, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for Heche’s blood sample on August 5.

Blood test results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. Los Angeles Police Department officials have confirmed that if Hache is found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she could be charged with a DUI hit and run.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Lynne Bernstein, an eyewitness, gave an account of the incident Crash “terrible” And he said he “couldn’t breathe” as he tried to help Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

Heche suffered burns and was “conscious and breathing” as she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, video footage from the scene shows, sitting up suddenly as officers rushed her to an ambulance.

The crash “scared the whole neighborhood,” Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. “We will remember for a long time.”

The owner of the home where Heche collapsed was home at the time and “narrowly escaped physical harm” after the fire started. Lynne Michel’s Neighbors Created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.