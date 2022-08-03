type here...
Elizabeth Warren says ‘no’ to bipartisan bill targeting federal abortion protections. Here’s why.

WASHINGTON – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Tuesday she would not vote for one A bipartisan bill Introduced Monday that would provide federal abortion protections is not enough.

In June Roe v. The bill, created as a response to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Wade, is likely to fail because it needs all 50 Democratic senators. aAt least 10 Republicans on board to bypass the filibuster..

Warren, a longtime abortion rights advocate, said in an interview with NBC News Nor would she support the measure “does not codify Roe,” adding “no.”

Biden signs executive order: Biden will sign an executive order supporting people traveling out of state for abortions

she said The point is that the bill is “not a clear improvement over where we stand right now.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., one of the measure’s sponsors, said on NBC on Monday Nor did the bill lack the necessary 60 votes, but hopes that the “post-Dobbs reality of smuggling 10-year-olds across state borders” would help pass the law.

Kaine was referring to the case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who crossed state lines into Indiana for an abortion. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe.

President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, signed an executive order to provide protections for people traveling out of state for abortions.

10-year-old girl goes out of state for abortion:A 10-year-old from Ohio crossed state lines for abortion care in Indiana. She is not alone

The Reproduction Freedom to Protect All Act, J sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ala., Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz. and Susan Collins, D-Maine, were introduced by Kaine on Monday. According to a press release from Collins’ office:

  • Prohibits state regulations that impose an undue burden on a woman’s access to pre-viability abortions, while allowing states to apply reasonable restrictions on post-viability abortions—provided states prohibit abortions necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. can’t
  • Secure access to contraception
  • Guard your conscience

Row flipped:The Supreme Court in Roe v. Overturned Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion

