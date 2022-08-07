New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday night dismissed reports that Democrats were scrapping coronavirus testing to get the maximum number of senators to vote for the party’s social spending and tax bill.

“No. And oh, please,” Warren said when asked if she was told not to get tested for Covid to participate in Saturday’s “Vote-a-Rama”. “Republicans are worried about Democrats showing up with Covid, Republicans not wearing masks. Republicans untested, Republicans still showing up positive. I’m telling you, they have no limits. On their political game.”

Warren’s comments came amid rumblings that Democrats have relaxed the coronavirus test to ensure all senators show up to pass the inflation-reduction legislation as part of a marathon voting schedule that runs through Saturday night.

The reports drew criticism from Republicans on social media, including Congressman Thomas Massey.

Republicans Promise Vote-A-Rama ‘Hell’ As Manchin, Movie Advances Dem Social Spending And Tax Bill

“On the same day, when Biden tested positive for covid, he said he was coming to Kentucky, Senate Democrats agree not to test themselves for covid because they will come to work even if they are covid positive,” Massey tweeted. “The end. EMERGENCY DECLARATION, PREP ACT AND ALL ORDERS!”

House Republicans are preparing to fight back against the Dems’ social spending and tax bill, which will likely pass the Senate

Saturday evening’s vote to advance the Democrats’ social spending and tax bill will set up a floor debate, followed by a marathon vote-a-rama, before a final vote on the legislation will take place sometime Sunday.

The vote tally was 51-50, breaking the alliance with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Harris wasn’t expected to be needed because many Republicans were out of town and missed early Saturday votes. But all the GOP members were back in town by the end of voting Saturday evening.

“What about Oat-a-Rama? It’s going to be hell,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. He said in a press conference on Thursday. “They deserve it. I really appreciate Joe Manchin and the movies for standing up to the radical left at times. They are enforcing the law That makes the average person’s life more difficult.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olsen contributed to this report