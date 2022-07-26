New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Progressive politicians such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, attacked pro-life pregnancy centers in the wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, calling for their closure across the country.

But the women who run these centers say that this is not true.

Fox News Digital called for an interview with four Mississippi crisis pregnancy center leaders and learned how these centers are supporting the families they serve through pregnancy and beyond.

Elizabeth Warren blasts SEN for attacking crisis pregnancy centres: ‘It’s evil’

Karen Sims, executive director of Hope Clinic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said her clinic “has built a strong foundation for our services and we’re just going to grow and expand.”

“We have a medical facility at Hope Clinic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and we offer free pregnancy testing, free ultrasound counseling and education,” Sims said of the services her clinic offers. “We have a program called Connections, where we work with young women and provide them with practical needs, so baby material assistance and guidance and following them and helping them through their pregnancy.”

Shannon Bagley Busby, director of the Center for Pregnancy Choices (CPC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi, told Fox News Digital that their care for mothers-to-be differs from pro-abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood because they offer their patients “beyond the initial desire.” For a walk in the door.”

“So they come to us asking for one thing, but they get all these other services offered to them,” Busby said. “They’ll have sonograms, they’ll have baby boutiques, where you’ll find learning, anywhere from teaching them about the first trimester to money management.”

“They get a partnership with us. They get a place where they can actually come and time after time, year after year, and we’re able to help them and their areas a lot,” she continued.

Busby noted that their clinic also helps expectant mothers and fathers find jobs to support their new, growing families, and they also perform weddings, baptisms and christenings.

Michelle Johnson, director of client services for CPC in Vicksburg, which receives funding from local churches, told Fox News Digital that the intersection between faith and the clinic where she works makes them “unique.”

“We believe that life has great value. So, because we believe that, we don’t just talk about the mother. We don’t just talk about the baby,” Johnson said. “We talk about the whole of life…. We believe that life matters.”

“That’s one of the reasons pro-life people get it wrong, because people don’t understand,” Johnson said, adding that pro-life pregnancy centers care for families after the baby is born.

Pro-life pregnancy clinic employs 24-hour security, mobile clinic shut down, director tells Senate hearing

For months, the US has faced shortages of baby formula, but stockpiles at pregnancy centers like CPC in Vicksburg have helped ease the burden on the families they serve.

Busby said that amid the shortage, the Vicksburg CPC “doubled” their usual traffic for baby formula because store shelves were sitting bare. Before the shortage, baby formula used to sit on their shelves “for a long time,” but now they “can’t keep it on the shelves,” she said.

Sarah Smith, executive director of CPC of Meridian, Mississippi, said she worked as a “car seat technician” — helping parents install car seats given to them by CPC clinics.

Smith offers her clinic classes where parents can cash-in points for necessities like “maternity clothes, baby items, baby gear, breastfeeding equipment, postpartum supplies and toys, and “cribs, bounsies, all kinds of stuff.”

“But we recently started working in partnership with the Department of Health because there are some maternal health equity issues in our state…” Smith said. “And one of the things that we thought would be good was to start training more people to serve as doulas, because a lot of the women who came in were single mothers and they didn’t have anyone.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., last week accused pro-life crisis pregnancy centers of “torturing” pregnant women seeking abortion information and called on the federal government to “shut them down across the country.”

“Right now in Massachusetts, those crisis pregnancy centers that exist to defraud people looking for abortions help outnumber real abortion clinics by more than three to one,” Warren told NBC 10 Boston.

Crisis Pregnancy Centers, or CPCs, are typically faith-based and provide reproductive health care, prenatal care, and counseling to help expectant parents choose life over abortion. Most centers also offer free STI testing and treatment, pregnancy testing, prenatal vitamins, ultrasounds, post-abortion care, parenting classes, adoption referrals, and free baby clothes and diapers after the baby is born. The centers receive funding primarily through private donations and grants from religious organizations, but many states also allocate public money to the centers through programs such as “Choose Life” license plates, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

By 2021, there will be approximately 3,000 crisis pregnancy center locations in the US, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute. The Institute’s 2019 study revealed that 8 out of 10 locations offer free ultrasounds and nearly all locations offer free material assistance to new families.

CPCs across the country reported an increase in vandalism and intimidation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which repealed the federal right to abortion and returned the issue to the states. Less than a week after the court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to the media, At least five CPCs were attacked and dozens more have since been targeted. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America released a study in June reporting more than 40 incidents of “violence, vandalism and intimidation” since the May 2 leak.

Michigan store owner says baby formula shortage is worsening: ‘There’s just no more’

Democrats like Warren say CPCs spread misinformation about the dangers associated with abortion in an effort to persuade women to give birth. She introduced the Stop Anti-Abortion Misinformation Act last month, which “directs the Federal Trade Commission to prescribe regulations prohibiting misinformation in advertisements of abortion services and for other purposes.”

In June, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill directing the state’s health commissioner to investigate the state’s CPCs to determine their “impact” on pregnant women’s access to care.

Busby said the debate in the media could help combat the “Facebook education” taking place in America, where the social media giant’s algorithm “shows you what you want to see”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I think it’s also our responsibility to educate those who support us, but help get the message out to them today, too, because we’re just one person representing each clinic and sometimes their approach can be a little bit more on the aggressive end,” Busby said. “And we’re fighting more at home sometimes than anything else.”

“So I think it’s important for us to show love and compassion, but at the same time be true,” she added. “And it has to be balanced.”

Warren’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.