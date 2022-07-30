Elizabeth May positions herself as co-chair of the Green Party: sources

Former Canadian Green Party leader Elizabeth May is set to run again for her old job and is offering to share the responsibilities with the co-leader, sources tell CBC News.

Multiple sources corroborate the message Toronto star that May is about to join the race for the leadership of the Green Party.

The sources, who spoke on confidentiality because they are not allowed to speak publicly, told CBC News that May is offering to run as co-leader. Some sources say they were taken by surprise when they first heard the news.

According to the party leadership guidelines, the party will announce official leadership contenders on August 31st.

The field of candidates will be reduced as a result of two rounds of voting; the party will announce which candidates have passed the first round on 14 October. The final round of voting will begin immediately after, and the party is expected to announce a new leader on November 19.

The Green Party has been criticized for its strict rules for running the race. Quebec Green Party leader Alex Tyrrell said the format favors well-known candidates over lesser-known ones.

Tyrrell was preparing his own leadership campaign when the federal party expelled him earlier this month. The Federal Greens said they expelled him because he violated the party’s code of conduct with his controversial statements about war in Ukraine.

Just a few days after my elimination from the leaderboard @CanadianGreens Elizabeth May herself enters the race behind closed doors, for which she advocated and justified my expulsion. Now we know why! #cdnpoli –@AlexTyrrellPVQ

Sources who spoke to CBC News said that May’s co-leadership model would require the approval of party members. Sources said she hopes to lead the Greens alongside Jonathan Pedno, a former Human Rights Watch researcher.

May stepped down from leadership in 2019 after what many observers described as a disappointing federal election campaign result for the party. The party increased the number of seats in the House of Commons to three, fewer than some had predicted.

If elected, May will succeed Annamie Paul, who stepped down after the 2021 election.

Paul, the first black and Jewish woman elected to head a federal party, described her short time in leadership as one of the toughest times of her life. She accused some members of the federal council of compiling a list of accusations against her that were racist and misogynistic.