New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson served nearly 20 years in a state prison for 24 years after kidnapping and robbing attorney Kemper Durand in May 2000 — but was never granted parole, according to authorities and court records.

Henderson’s sentencing documents state that the court ordered him to serve “100%” of his 24-year sentence under the Sentencing Reform Act of 1989 because of his violent criminal past. His teenage rap sheet already includes five charges of aggravated assault, a rape charge after he was 14 and the kidnapping of Durand at gunpoint when he was 16.

Between September 1997 and October 1999 there were five aggravated assault charges. He had seven counts of theft between 1995 and 1999, plus additional charges of evading arrest and trespassing. He was first incarcerated as a juvenile in 1997 after his fourth offense.

At 38, Henderson has spent more than half his life in a Tennessee prison. Had he not been released early, he would have been in jail the day police allege he kidnapped Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother of two, and killed her while she was out for a morning jog.

Eliza Fletcher Case: Live Updates

The suspect did not receive a parole hearing, and the Tennessee Board of Parole on Wednesday distanced itself from earlier comments made by Memphis’ top prosecutor, which it deemed untrue and “offensive.”

“Earlier today, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy lied in a national TV interview that Cleotha Abston [Henderson]The suspected kidnapper of Memphis school teacher Eliza Mitchell was granted parole,” the Tennessee Board of Parole said in a statement. “This is a completely false and defamatory statement.”

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Mulroy has been on the job for the past week. In an alleged misstatement, he referred to Henderson’s early release as “parole.”

Eliza Fletcher’s death: Memphis kidnapping suspect Cleotha Henderson held without bond

“Our office opposed parole in this case, and I believe it was appropriate given his extensive record of violent crimes prior to his conviction for kidnapping.” He said. Henderson was not in office at the time of his release.

His office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment but posted a retraction on Twitter.

“I regret the mistake,” he wrote.

The parole board released a lengthy statement dismissing any connection between its process and Henderson’s release.

“The board had no involvement in Mr. Henderson’s release because he was ineligible for parole due to his sentence structure, which is determined by courts enforcing laws established by the state legislature,” Dustin Krugel, the board’s director of communications, said.

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance

Henderson never had a parole hearing and was ineligible for one, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

“The parole board has contacted the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office and is seeking an immediate revocation,” Krugel said.

Eligibility for parole is determined by the law and the law under which the suspect was convicted.

“The Tennessee Department of Corrections is the official timekeeper for all state offenders,” Krugel said. “TDOC determines eligibility by calculating sentences and sentence credits (time served or granted as incentives) in accordance with Tennessee Code Annotated Sections 40-35-501, 40-28-115 through 117.”

Henderson was given 512-days of credit for time served, court documents show, and then had some additional time taken off, possibly with other credit incentives, officials said on background.

The Department of Corrections did not respond to multiple requests for comment or emailed questions about specific details that led to Henderson’s release. According to the state’s website, early sentence-reduction credits are “earned by demonstrating acceptable behavior and participating in work or educational programming.”

Depending on how long an inmate has been incarcerated, they can be earned at the rate of several days per month. They can be docked for bad behavior.

“Public safety is always the board’s No. 1 consideration when TDOC is considering releasing any parole-eligible offender to supervision in the community,” Krugel added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The defendant asked the judge in court Wednesday morning to use his father’s last name, Henderson, in future court proceedings.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday morning. His brother, Fletcher, was arrested on unrelated charges over the weekend after police searched his apartment in connection with Fletcher’s kidnapping and found 27 grams of fentanyl, heroin and a handgun he was not legally allowed to carry.